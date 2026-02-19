Tulane vs. North Texas Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, Feb. 19

Tulane and North Texas are both in the bottom half of the American Conference standings, but both have also found some level of momentum in recent games. The Green Wave enters Thursday on a two-game win streak, while the Mean Green has managed to win three straight.

Which team will be able to keep their streak alive when they meet tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think, and then I'll give you my best bet.

Tulane vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Tulane +6.5 (-110)

North Texas -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Tulane +240

North Texas -305

Total

OVER 136.5 (-110)

UNDER 136.5 (-110)

Tulane vs. North Texas How to Watch

Date: Thursday, February 19

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: The Super Pit

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Tulane Record: 15-10 (6-6 in American)

North Texas Record: 15-11 (6-7 in American)

Tulane vs. North Texas Betting Trends

The UNDER is 9-2 in Tulane's last 11 games

North Texas is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. Tulane

Tulane is 5-1 ATS in its last six road games

North Texas is 10-5 ATS in its last 14 games

Tulane vs. North Texas Key Player to Watch

Rowan Brumbaugh, G - Tulane Green Wave

Rowan Brumbaugh is leading Tulane in four different stats: points per game (18.9), rebounds per game (5.1), assists per game (3.6), and steals per game (1.8). That makes him the most important player on the court tonight. If North Texas can't find a way to keep him in check, Tulane is going to be live to pull off the upset. If they can slow him down, the Mean Green should have no issue getting the win.

Tulane vs. North Texas Prediction and Pick

I have a lot of issues laying points with this North Texas team based on how bad of a shooting team the Mean Green are. They rank 350th in college basketball in effective field goal percentage at just 45.8%. Now, they take on a Tulane team that not only shoots better, but they also seem to hit their stride when playing on the road. The Green Wave's eFG% improves by 4.5% when playing on the road, which is a big reason why they're 5-1 ATS in their last six road games.

North Texas doesn't shoot the 3-ball often, opting to attack their opponent's frontcourt, but that's exactly the strength of this Tulane team. Teams have found success shooting the 3 against the Green Wave, but Tulane has kept its opponents to shooting just 49.9% from two-point range.

I don't know if Tulane has the depth to pull off the upset, but I certainly think they can cover the spread as 6.5-point underdogs.

Pick: Tulane +6.5 (-110)

