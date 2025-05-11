Shilo Sanders On Brother Shedeur Sanders' Rookie Minicamp: 'He's Missing Me'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders' personality is already on display at Tampa Bay's rookie minicamp as the former Colorado Buffaloes star spoke to the media about his brother, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and his role in the Buccaneers' safety room.
Both Shilo and Shedeur played together in college for four years, beginning at Jackson State before following their father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, to suit up for the Buffaloes. Now, the brothers are entering the NFL on different teams, and Shilo revealed that his little brother Shedeur definitely misses him:
"He's been missing me. He's been calling me in the morning. He'll call me at like 6 a.m. because we're on the same schedule right now, actually. I think he's doing an interview right now too, so he wants some brotherly love. He misses me and stuff, his big brother's not there no more in practice. We talk a lot," said Shilo.
Shilo went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and eventually signed with Tampa Bay, and Shedeur was picked in the fifth round by Cleveland. The Buccaneers rookie was asked whether he spoke to his brother after the first day of the Browns' rookie minicamp.
With a player as popular as Shedeur Sanders combined with Cleveland's decision to draft quarterback Dillon Gabriel before Sanders, the media attention around the Browns rookies feels as heightened as ever. However, it seems as though Shedeur is still leaning on his brother throughout his journey to becoming a professional quarterback.
"He called me in the morning," said Shilo. "stayed later to meet with (Tampa Bay assistant secondary) coach Rashad (Johnson), and he had called me during the meeting. I'm like, 'You messing up my study session, bro. You need to be studying right now.' But, nah, we talk actually. I think it really does miss me though."
While Shilo is busy supporting his brother from afar, the Tampa Bay rookie also has some plans for his role in the safety room. Sanders was asked if he's talked to some of his newest teammates, and he revealed some of his goals
"I'm already preparing on Sunday to get in the safety group chat for all the snacks. I'm gonna be the snack guy. So we're just gonna get a get a hole wholesale. I'm gonna have everything everybody needs," joked Sanders.
Sanders was then asked what snacks he might bring for himself, and he showed off his humility in his answer:
"I'm just a rookie. I have to bring my own snacks. I gotta make sure that the vets are good, you know what I'm saying? 'Cause they really been helping me and teaching me a lot of stuff. I'm really grateful for that. So that's the least I can do," Sanders said.
Sanders' impact on the field remains to be seen, but he is certainly making his known presence in the locker room.