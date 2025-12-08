How Shedeur Sanders' Traits Translate As An NFL Starter

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a historic performance in just his third start in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns. Despite a controversial two-point loss at home to the Tennessee Titans and friend, former No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, it was Sanders who commanded the storylines.

Sanders threw for 364 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and ran for another, becoming just the second rookie in the history of the NFL to reach those marks, joining former No. 1 overall draft pick and All-Pro quarterback Joe Burrow. From Boulder, Colorado, to the NFL, Sanders is rewriting the record books.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) shakes hands with Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) after the Titans beat the Browns on Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How is Sanders managing to achieve success so quickly? There are a bevy of factors, but one of the driving forces is the traits that he displayed in Colorado as a Buff have translated to his play in the league thus far. Polarizing or not, Sanders has never looked like he didn’t belong, whether in college or now.

Extending Plays

One of the most divisive facets of Sanders’ game is his ability to extend and create plays out of structure. At Colorado, he was both praised and oft criticized for holding the ball too long, but so far in the NFL, he’s balancing the playmaker itch versus the rhythm needed to be efficient. On Sunday, Sanders displayed both traits.

Typically, a play lasts between one and four seconds. Ideally, the ball is out before then, but with Sanders, the play isn’t dead until it’s dead. His linemen can be unfairly criticized for that very reason, but as he did at Colorado, Sanders is making plays with the extended time, and his linemen know they must strain to hold blocks because an explosive play is bound to happen.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"A competitor. I appreciated the fight, I told him that. He's shown in his three starts now that he can make some plays for us. Those two two-minute drives just made things happen. I have to block forever, cause he's going to try to make a play. There were some big-time plays that he made for us and kept us in the game." All-Pro offensive guard Joel Bitonio said post-game.

Arm & Athleticism

These are the same remarks that were made about Sanders when he was willing the Buffs to dramatic late-game heroics and finding ways to facilitate the ball to his receivers in less-than-ideal pass protection situations. Outside of pocket presence and natural feel, a level of athleticism is needed to properly navigate improvisation in the NFL & Sanders is showing he has capable athletic ability.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs with the ball against Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Shedeur’s deep ball, accuracy, and touch, throwing the ball was a thing of beauty at Colorado. Regardless, it was often speculated that his arm wouldn’t be sufficient as an NFL player. Sanders has quickly proven his college tape not to be a farce, as the arm has held up plenty strong so far, and in some adverse weather conditions, which should be noted.

Trademark Confidence

The last trait that translates over from his time in Colorado is his supreme confidence. Sanders has always believed he belonged, and it has always been outwardly displayed. That’s still the case now, despite being selected in the 5th round, starting the journey as a fourth-string quarterback. Sanders' faith in himself hasn’t wavered. Even his opponents have taken notice.

“That’s his team now. He’s going to be a star in this league. He’s already a star, so you enjoy it when you’re playing against a guy like that who is going to give you a little smack talk back. You also kinda have to let him know he’s still a rookie. It was fun to be able to smack talk, but still respect the game,” said All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Sanders hasn’t been perfect by any means. There are some misses and some plays he would love to have back. However, if this is the ground floor in terms of his development and his surrounding situation, the future looks bright for the rookie. The opportunity came right on time, the perfect time.

