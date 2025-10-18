Shilo Sanders Jokes with Luxury Realtor Over NFL Career
Since Shilo Sanders left Colorado Buffaloes football to pursue the NFL, it hasn’t gone as planned.
Before starting any new chapter in his career, Sanders found himself making headlines outside of it. A luxury realtor recently tried to sell him a $5 million penthouse, giving him a personal tour of the high-rise property — a fitting spotlight moment even as his football future remains uncertain.
The price tag was playing a different kind of defense.
“Do you watch football?” Sanders joked with the realtor. “How often do you watch football? Do you see me on there? You said this place is $5 million? You know what a trust fund is…I ain’t get that”
Sanders continued joking with the realtor over the price and revealed he doesn’t have a trust fund. The odds of Sanders purchasing the apartment feel low, but the viral video was still funny for viewers and sports fans alike.
For now, his name may not be on an NFL roster or a $5 million deed — but he’s clearly keeping his sense of humor while the next chapter of his career plays out.
How Has Shilo Sanders’ Path Looked Post-Colorado?
Since finishing his career with the Buffaloes in the NFL and playing for someone other than his father, Deion Sanders, and brother, Shedeur Sanders, his path has been quite different. It’s hard to predict what’s next for Shilo after his time with the Buffaloes.
Sanders went undrafted and competed for a spot on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 53-man roster during training camp. The organization decided not to re-sign him to the practice squad, and he has been out of the league since.
He did try out for the San Francisco 49ers a few weeks back after they suffered multiple injuries in the secondary, but it didn’t result in a signing. Since then, it seems Sanders might be done with football.
For now, his future remains a question mark — no longer wearing black and gold, no NFL contract in hand, and no clear next step. Whether this is the end of his football journey or just a pause, Sanders’ path after Colorado is still being written.
Has Shilo Sanders’ NFL Window Already Closed?
Time is running out for Sanders to get a true shot in the NFL. The fact that he already went undrafted isn’t an encouraging sign that the league holds him in high regard.
Even with the Buffaloes, Sanders was a really solid player under Deion Sanders and the defense. Still, he wasn’t necessarily seen in the same light as the likes of Shedeur and Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter.
The fact that he even tried out for the 49ers and didn’t get a contract offer might have been his last true shot. Since then, his father, Deion, has even floated the idea that Shilo could find his way into Hollywood as his second career, getting into acting.
It only takes one team to give a player a shot, and for Sanders, that opportunity would mean proving himself all over again—through hard work, patience, and showing he belongs.
If it doesn’t happen, it could simply be the end of his football chapter and the beginning of something new.