Buffs Beat

Shilo Sanders Jokes with Luxury Realtor Over NFL Career

Former Colorado Buffaloes standout Shilo Sanders had a hilarious reaction to a $5 million penthouse tour, showing off his candid personality. With his NFL future uncertain, he’s keeping fans entertained and his humor intact off the field.

Thomas Gorski

Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) takes the field for warmups before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) takes the field for warmups before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since Shilo Sanders left Colorado Buffaloes football to pursue the NFL, it hasn’t gone as planned.

Before starting any new chapter in his career, Sanders found himself making headlines outside of it. A luxury realtor recently tried to sell him a $5 million penthouse, giving him a personal tour of the high-rise property — a fitting spotlight moment even as his football future remains uncertain.

The price tag was playing a different kind of defense.

“Do you watch football?” Sanders joked with the realtor. “How often do you watch football? Do you see me on there? You said this place is $5 million? You know what a trust fund is…I ain’t get that”

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Shilo Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Tampa Bay Buccaneers Big 12 Football
Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sanders continued joking with the realtor over the price and revealed he doesn’t have a trust fund. The odds of Sanders purchasing the apartment feel low, but the viral video was still funny for viewers and sports fans alike.

For now, his name may not be on an NFL roster or a $5 million deed — but he’s clearly keeping his sense of humor while the next chapter of his career plays out.

MORE: Deion Sanders Makes Unprecedented Transfer Portal Move

MORE: 5 Standouts From Colorado Buffaloes' Bye Week Scrimmage

MORE: Deion Sanders, Bill Belichick Linked in Fascinating Coaching Comparison

How Has Shilo Sanders’ Path Looked Post-Colorado?

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Shilo Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Tampa Bay Buccaneers Big 12 Football
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) reacts in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Since finishing his career with the Buffaloes in the NFL and playing for someone other than his father, Deion Sanders, and brother, Shedeur Sanders, his path has been quite different. It’s hard to predict what’s next for Shilo after his time with the Buffaloes.

Sanders went undrafted and competed for a spot on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 53-man roster during training camp. The organization decided not to re-sign him to the practice squad, and he has been out of the league since.

He did try out for the San Francisco 49ers a few weeks back after they suffered multiple injuries in the secondary, but it didn’t result in a signing. Since then, it seems Sanders might be done with football.

For now, his future remains a question mark — no longer wearing black and gold, no NFL contract in hand, and no clear next step. Whether this is the end of his football journey or just a pause, Sanders’ path after Colorado is still being written.

Has Shilo Sanders’ NFL Window Already Closed?

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Shilo Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Tampa Bay Buccaneers Big 12 Football
Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) watches a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Time is running out for Sanders to get a true shot in the NFL. The fact that he already went undrafted isn’t an encouraging sign that the league holds him in high regard.

Even with the Buffaloes, Sanders was a really solid player under Deion Sanders and the defense. Still, he wasn’t necessarily seen in the same light as the likes of Shedeur and Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter.

The fact that he even tried out for the 49ers and didn’t get a contract offer might have been his last true shot. Since then, his father, Deion, has even floated the idea that Shilo could find his way into Hollywood as his second career, getting into acting.

It only takes one team to give a player a shot, and for Sanders, that opportunity would mean proving himself all over again—through hard work, patience, and showing he belongs. 

If it doesn’t happen, it could simply be the end of his football chapter and the beginning of something new.

manual

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football