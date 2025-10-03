South Florida Pushing To Flip Elite Colorado Buffaloes Recruit
The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to continue to build upon their recruiting class of 2026, but the program will also have to ensure they do not lose players through flips. The Buffaloes landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne in July, but one program is pushing for the flip.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Payne is the No. 87 offensive tackle, the No. 128 player from Florida, and the No. 1126 recruit in the nation. Payne was originally committed to the Florida State Seminoles before parting ways in June. The offensive line recruit is committed to Colorado, but the Buffaloes may have to work to avoid a flip.
Can Colorado Avoid A Flip?
During week 6 of the college football season, Payne will be visiting the South Florida Bulls, per Rivals. South Florida has the bonus of being in close proximity, and getting Payne on campus is something to watch for.
One of the biggest factors for the Buffaloes is the coaching staff. Between coach Deion Sanders and other members of the staff, the NFL experience is intriguing, and one of the reasons that Payne committed to Colorado over the summer.
The Colorado Buffaloes also offer early playing time, as seen through the three seasons Sanders has been coaching the program.
Colorado star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is a notable player who joined the Buffaloes and earned playing time right away. Seaton not only played quickly, but he has also become one of Colorado’s best players. With how the Buffaloes develop their players, Sanders and Colorado are still in good standing to keep Payne’s commitment.
“The best part was being able to sit down with the offensive line coaches and truly building that connection while getting to see their plan for me and how I fit into the program,” Payne told On3 over the summer.
“As I was sitting in the room, it really hit me how much NFL experience is on the staff. So not only do they know how to get there because they did, but also because they have sent so many in their years of coaching,” Payne continued.
Why Payne’s Commitment Is Crucial To Keep
Payne is a versatile athlete who can play anywhere on the line, though he is expected to stay as an offensive tackle with Colorado. Not only is Payne a talented athlete, but losing his commitment would be tough on Colorado’s recruiting class of 2026.
The Buffaloes' class ranks No. 53 in the nation and No. 13 in the Big 12, per On3. The program totals 13 commits, which is not many. While quality over quantity matters, losing any recruit would be tough for Colorado. Of the 13 commits, Payne is one of three offensive line recruits.
The other offensive tackle recruit is three-star Josiah Manu, who committed in August. The Buffaloes also received a commitment from three-star interior offensive lineman Ben Gula, who committed in August as well.
As the Buffaloes fall to a 2-3 record, still looking to gain momentum, one of the most crucial things the program must do is keep their class of 2026 commits. As other programs attempt to pull off the flip, Sanders and the Buffaloes must continue to keep up with communication and show why the recruits should stick with Colorado.