The Surprising Thing About Julian Lewis in Colorado’s Overhauled Quarterback Room

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has unfolded much as expected under Deion Sanders, with the staff aggressively reshaping the roster to address last season’s shortcomings. While several position groups received immediate attention, one area has quietly flown under the radar.

That group is the quarterback room.

After cycling through three different starters a year ago, Sanders made it a priority to bring stability back under center. The Buffaloes will roll with redshirt freshman Julian Lewis as the starter, but the surrounding pieces tell the real story of the overhaul.

Adding Utah transfer Isaac Wilson as an experienced backup was an underrated move, giving the Buffaloes a steady presence behind Lewis if needed.

Sanders also invested in the future by signing three star quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne out of Skybridge High School in Utah. He is a dual threat who accounted for nearly 4,000 yards and 29 total touchdowns.

Altogether, the revamped quarterback room blends youth, experience, and upside, giving the Buffaloes a level of stability it lacked a season ago. That balance should allow Sanders to operate his offense without constantly searching for answers at the most important position.

Why Isaac Wilson’s Experience Matters for Deion Sanders and Colorado’s Rebuild

Wilson brings more than just experience to Boulder. Coming from a football family, he’s been prepared to handle pressure and adversity from an early age as the younger brother of Zach Wilson, who starred at BYU before becoming a top NFL draft pick.

Instead of leaving home early, Wilson stayed in Utah and played for the Utes, where he was thrown into the fire quickly. He saw meaningful action as a true freshman and held his own in a demanding system under head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Those early reps helped accelerate his development and gave him valuable experience against high-level competition.

Wilson finished the season throwing for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also showing enough mobility to extend plays. He’s more of a pocket passer than a true dual threat, but he can move when needed.

That skill set should translate well in Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense, especially with playmakers around him.

Under Sanders, Wilson gives the Buffaloes a steady, experienced option at quarterback. He offers reliable depth behind Lewis and brings leadership from multiple systems. That experience helps Colorado maintain stability as it looks to compete in the Big 12.

How Deion Sanders’ Quarterback Room Sets Julian Lewis Up for Success

Sanders and his staff are giving Lewis the best chance to succeed by building a quarterback room without heavy competition behind him. While Wilson and Sweetwyne are strong additions, they’re likely to see the field only if Lewis is injured.

Last season, Sanders rotated between Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub, both of whom had live-game experience. Lewis was always the future, but even when he started the final games, Salter and Staub were waiting in the wings.

Wilson brings experience as both a starter and backup at Utah, giving Lewis a reliable option to lean on if needed. When Wilson committed to the Buffaloes, it was clear he was committed specifically to back up Lewis.

With Wilson and Sweetwyne supporting him, Lewis can focus on refining his game without the distraction of a quarterback battle. That veteran presence gives him the stability and guidance to develop into the leader who could carry Colorado deep into the Big 12.