Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Could Flourish Under Dan Lanning at Oregon

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason hasn’t gotten off to the start many expected, with nearly half the roster entering the transfer portal. It’s not just depth taking a hit, as coach Deion Sanders is losing some of the program’s most important pieces.

The offense absorbed a blow when wide receiver Omarion Miller entered the portal, but that loss felt survivable. The tougher departure is safety Tawfiq Byard, a player who anchored the defense and brought stability to a roster in transition.

Byard fits the same mold as five-star recruits quarterback Julian Lewis and offensive lineman Jordan Seaton: a true cornerstone talent. He was the type of player Sanders and his staff could have built around for years to come.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Coming off a career season, Byard’s production naturally opened doors. In today’s NIL era, top players often chase better opportunities, whether that’s more money, a higher level of competition, or a more straightforward path to conference and national contention.

Right now, those are things Colorado struggles to offer after a 3–9 season in a Big 12 Conference that continues to get deeper and more competitive.

For Byard, the next move is about finding the right direction and a more straightforward path to winning, not just NIL opportunities. Several programs stand out as places where he could step in immediately and play for something bigger.

MORE: Deion Sanders Reportedly Hires Familiar Name As Colorado Running Backs Coach

MORE: Why Shedeur Sanders Will Bounce Back From Late-Season Struggles

MORE: Insider Reveals Biggest Reason Behind Colorado's Transfer Portal Mass Exodus

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Why Oregon Makes Sense as a Landing Spot for Tawfiq Byard

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only do coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have the resources to land a player like Byard, but the timing and need make perfect sense. Oregon will lose safety Dillon Thieneman to the NFL Draft once the season wraps up, leaving a big gap in the secondary.

Replacing that kind of talent won’t be easy, but Byard is the kind of player who can step in immediately. Lanning could pair him with redshirt freshman standout Aaron Flowers for the next two seasons while five-star recruit Jett Washington develops.

Washington could start right away, but there’s a chance the Ducks might redshirt him. That would allow them to leverage Byard’s multiple years of eligibility, giving Oregon an experienced playmaker in the secondary while setting up long-term development.

Byard's leaving Colorado isn’t much of a surprise. Joining a top-tier program like Oregon gives him a chance to take on a defined role with a national contender and compete at a higher level immediately.

For the Ducks, landing Byard is a calculated move that balances immediate impact with long-term roster planning. This would be an opportunity for Byard to turn strong production into real postseason relevance and continue building his profile on a national stage.

Why Losing Tawfiq Byard Is Colorado’s Most Damaging Portal Exit

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Losing Tawfiq Byard to the transfer portal is a massive blow for Sanders and he might have been the team’s best player heading into next season. The only other player who comes close is Seaton.

Colorado’s defense struggled last season under defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

Losing both Byard and senior Preston Hodge in the same offseason only adds to the challenge of rebuilding the secondary. After a 3–9 season following a 9–4 campaign, some turnover was expected.

Byard’s departure isn’t a total surprise, as he was going to get a lot of attention after the season he just put together.

Still, losing him stings. With two years of eligibility left, he was a cornerstone of the Buffaloes’ defense, the kind of player you could build around as the team reshapes.

His exit leaves a gap that won’t be easy to fill, and now Colorado faces the challenging task of revamping its defense while trying to remain competitive in a tough Big 12.