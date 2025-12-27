Familiar Face in Transfer Portal Could Stabilize Colorado's Quarterback Room

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into a pivotal offseason as coach Deion Sanders works to reload the roster after nearly 20 players entered the transfer portal. One of the biggest priorities will be finding a reliable backup quarterback behind Julian Lewis.

Sanders and his staff cycled through several quarterbacks last season, with journeyman Kaidon Salter and redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub each making multiple starts. They ultimately finished the season with Lewis under center, giving him valuable reps.

It was a constant juggling act for Sanders and his staff, but Lewis has clearly emerged as the long-term answer in Boulder.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the first half of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That’s why securing a dependable backup behind Lewis should be a priority. One logical option is Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi from Colorado State, given his strong ties to the state.

He wouldn’t have to go far, with the two schools located just an hour apart. A five-year veteran, Fowler-Nicolosi brings the experience to run the offense and provide a steady presence that Lewis can lean on.

If they want stability behind the position, adding a proven option like Fowler-Nicolosi would check every box. For the Buffaloes, it would be a low-risk move that strengthens the quarterback room while allowing Lewis to continue developing without added pressure.

Why Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi Makes Sense For Deion Sanders

Colorado State University quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi poses for a photograph during a media day at CSU's campus on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 in Fort Collins, Colo. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fowler-Nicolosi isn’t the top option available, but in his final year of eligibility, a starting spot might not be guaranteed. Staying close to home and joining the Buffaloes makes sense for both him and the program.

This move might not excite the fan base, but it’s a safe option that provides insurance. Lewis is still unproven, and the program isn’t bringing in serious competition for him—plus, many top recruits are unlikely to come to Boulder.

Bringing in Fowler-Nicolosi comes with some history, given the rivalry between the Rams and Buffaloes, but Colorado offers him an opportunity many programs can’t. He could step in as a reliable backup while lending his experience and leadership to help a future star develop.

In the end, Fowler-Nicolosi provides stability in a position Colorado can’t afford to gamble on.

Fowler-Nicolosi gives Sanders and the Buffaloes a steady hand at quarterback when stability is at a premium. His presence ensures the program can develop Lewis without risking the season to inexperience.

Why Adding an Experienced Quarterback Behind Julian Lewis Should Be a Priority

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Lewis is talented, but he’s still developing and hasn’t reached his full potential yet. How Sanders and his staff handle that growth will be key—not just for Lewis, but for the Buffaloes’ success moving forward.

A big part of that is having an experienced quarterback behind him—someone who can step in if needed. With Salter gone and Staub still lacking the experience to support Lewis fully, Colorado needs a seasoned option.

Fowler-Nicolosi fits that role perfectly. If the worst happens and Lewis goes down, he can step in immediately and keep the offense competitive in a tough Big 12.

He’s proven he can perform at a high level—his 2023 season with the Rams included 22 touchdowns and more than 3,400 passing yards.

But it’s not just about insurance. A veteran backup can push Lewis in practice, share insights from different systems, and help him make smarter reads on the field. That kind of guidance could accelerate his development while allowing the program build a more consistent offense.