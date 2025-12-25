The SEC Transfer Who Might Be The Missing Piece in Colorado’s New Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been anything but steady, with significant movement across the roster. Through it all, the most pressing need for coach Deion Sanders and his staff has become clear and it’s upgrading the running back position.

Adding help in the backfield through the transfer portal is critical, especially with the program focused on supporting quarterback Julian Lewis’ development. New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion brings the “Go-Go” offense to Boulder.

It’s a system that relies heavily on multiple backs and a consistent rushing attack.

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) and Georgia inside linebacker Chris Cole (9) pose for a picture during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. Both players went to Salem High School in Virginia. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One name that makes a lot of sense for Colorado is Peyton Lewis. The former Tennessee Volunteers running back recently entered the transfer portal and is expected to look for a situation where he can take on a larger workload.

That’s where Marion’s offense becomes appealing. Colorado is expected to lean heavily on the run next season, and Lewis is coming off a strong redshirt sophomore year that should draw interest from Big Ten and SEC programs alike.

What the Buffaloes can offer, though, is something few others can: a clear path to being the featured back.

For a team in need of explosiveness, size, and burst at the position, Lewis checks all the boxes. If Colorado can land him, he would step into immediate carries in an offense built to highlight the run, filling a major need while giving Lewis a chance to lead a backfield right away.

What Peyton Lewis Could Add To Brennan Marion’s Go-Go Offense

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (27) dances after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This past season with the Volunteers, Lewis played well but shared the backfield. Even with limited opportunities, he was arguably the most effective runner in the group and made the most of his touches.

Lewis finished the season with 290 rushing yards, averaged 4.1 yards per carry, and scored seven touchdowns on just 70 carries. He reached double-digit touches in only two games, yet consistently produced whenever he was on the field.

That’s the type of underrated rusher Sanders and his staff are likely to prioritize.

While Lewis will draw interest from other programs, Colorado can offer something many can’t. They can provide an immediate role and a clear path to being the lead back, potentially in Boulder for the next two seasons.

Finding a true three-down back with explosiveness is important for Lewis’ next step, and Marion’s Go-Go offense gives him a chance to turn efficiency into consistent production. It’s an opportunity that could elevate his game while filling a major need for Colorado’s offense.

Why Deion Sanders Can’t Ignore the Running Back Position

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff will need to take a hard look at the running back room this offseason. It’s a clear area of need—one that may be flying under the radar given the lack of a true star.

Sophomore Micah Welch and junior Dallan Hayden have upside, but neither has consistently delivered the type of production Colorado needs. Adding a proven, every-down runner from the transfer portal could stabilize the offense immediately and take some pressure off Lewis.

Welch led the team with 384 rushing yards, but for a program trying to establish a strong running game, consistency is key. That makes this position one of the more underrated targets in the portal—something Sanders and his staff may not have fully prioritized yet.

Landing a player like Lewis could make an immediate difference. He’d take pressure off Julian Lewis while giving the Buffaloes a more balanced attack, turning a quietly underrated need into a potential game-changer for Sanders’ offense next season.