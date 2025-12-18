The Transfer Portal Player Who Could Change Everything For Colorado's Defense

The Colorado Buffaloes will need to prioritize the defensive line this offseason, with the transfer portal opening in less than a month. For all of Colorado’s roster needs, improving play in the trenches should be at the top of coach Deion Sanders’ to-do list.

Former Alabama transfer Jehiem Oatis recently entered the portal after one season with the program. Whether he joins a new program or not, Oatis's entry into the portal is a reminder that Sanders and his staff need to remain active in adding up-front talent.

The defensive line has to be a priority if Colorado wants to improve next season.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One player who could make sense is former UCF defensive lineman John Walker, who entered the portal on Dec. 9. He might not be a flashy name, but he’s an underrated option who could thrive with a fresh start.

After a 3-9 season, the Buffaloes may struggle to land top-tier portal stars, making smart value pickups more important than ever. Walker fits that description—a player with upside who can help add size and depth along the defensive line.

If Colorado wants to change the tone in the trenches next season, going after developmental pieces like him has to be part of the plan. Targeting players like Walker is a practical way to improve both the run defense and the overall toughness up front.

What Makes John Walker An Underrated Transfer Portal Target

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Walker should be high on the Buffaloes’ offseason radar. A former four-star recruit and starter at UCF, he brings the size and experience that Colorado’s defensive line has been missing.

At 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds, Walker is a true nose guard who can anchor the middle and help stop the run—something the Buffaloes struggled with last season.

He put together a solid year with the Knights, totaling 39 tackles along with a sack and a fumble, showing he can make plays while holding the line. Walker may not be a flashy name in the portal, but he fits what Colorado needs up front.

Adding a player like him could give the Buffaloes more depth, toughness, and a stronger presence in the trenches—exactly what Sanders needs to improve the defense next season.

Why Fixing the Defensive Line Has to Be Deion Sanders’ Focus This Offseason

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and defensive back Kole Mathis (33) before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes’ defense showed flashes last season, particularly in the secondary, but consistency was hard to find. Sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard led the unit with 79 tackles and forced three turnovers, while senior Preston Hodge added 13 pass deflections to anchor the back end.

The bigger problems were up front. Colorado struggled to stop the run, and the team’s sack leader had just 2.5 sacks all season. Opponents often controlled the game at the line of scrimmage, putting extra pressure on the rest of the defense.

That’s why improving the defensive line has to be Sanders’ top priority this offseason. It’s not just about adding players—it’s about making teams think twice before running at Colorado and giving the Buffaloes a real shot to compete each week.