Travis Hunter's Honeymoon Turns Heads Before Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter's honeymoon with his new wife, Leanna Lenee, turned heads ahead of his first NFL training Camp. The couple, who are high school sweethearts, were married in May and vacationed in Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star proposed to Leanna in February 2023. The two have been together through many moves, from high school in Georgia, to Jackson State and then to Boulder when he, coach Deion Sanders and son Shedeur Sanders took the college football world by storm.
Lenee shared an inside peek into their trip and incredible suite in a TikTok video that has gathered a lot of social media buzz. In the video, Hunter takes in the glistening ocean views while she takes a video tour of the impressive suite. Finally got to take our honeymoon,” Lenee wrote.
Lenee often shares clips from her relationship with Hunter on social media. Hunter has a gregarious personality, which is already shining through in Jacksonville. Hunter brought the fun to the Jaguars' offseason workouts, as the cornerback/wide receiver uplifting his new teammates during offseason practices with dance moves and his signature smile.
"It's been very easy for me," Hunter said about letting loose at practice. "The guys come in and I bring the juice every day, always got a smile on my face, always make everyone laugh when I get the chance. It's important having fun and being kids out here, just loving it and living our dream. It's been a great experience out here. I can't let them know. I got to go out there and work, and I know they got my back."
Hunter will again take the football field for his first NFL training camp when rookies report for Jacksonville Jaguars training camp on July 19.
Hopes are high for Hunter, who was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old has signed his four-year, $46.65 million rookie contract and is determined to make an instant impact on his new team.
“The organization expects a lot out of me," Hunter said. "They expect me to come out here and play right away. I’m going to do whatever it takes for me to play right away.”
As Hunter prepares for his first season in the NFL, many are wondering if he can replicate his success at playing on both offense and defense at the next level.
Including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
“See, that’s the thing," Kelce said on "Bussin' With The Boys. "I don’t know how they’re going to divvy it out. I don’t know because teams are going to be going after him. They’re going to try and make his day miserable.
“Dude, if he plays corner, they’re just going to run deep balls at him all day," Kelce continued. "The wide receivers just take off on him all day. Just to try to get him tired. Why wouldn’t you just attack him that way?”
Hunter is the first player to ever win both the Chuck Bednarik and Fred Biletnikoff Awards... can he continue to make history in the NFL? Good news is, it looks like he's getting some well-deserved rest before the season begins.