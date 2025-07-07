Buffs Beat

Travis Hunter's Honeymoon Turns Heads Before Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter's honeymoon with his new wife, Leanna Lenee, turned heads ahead of his first NFL training Camp. The couple, who are high school sweethearts, were married in May and vacationed in Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon.

Bri Amaranthus

The Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, right, was all smiles as he arrived on Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. The team traded up from fifth to second after making a deal with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. The Jaguars held a press conference to introduce the rookie with general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen and Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. [Doug Engle/Florida
The Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, right, was all smiles as he arrived on Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. The team traded up from fifth to second after making a deal with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. The Jaguars held a press conference to introduce the rookie with general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen and Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. [Doug Engle/Florida / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter's honeymoon with his new wife, Leanna Lenee, turned heads ahead of his first NFL training Camp. The couple, who are high school sweethearts, were married in May and vacationed in Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star proposed to Leanna in February 2023. The two have been together through many moves, from high school in Georgia, to Jackson State and then to Boulder when he, coach Deion Sanders and son Shedeur Sanders took the college football world by storm.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lenee shared an inside peek into their trip and incredible suite in a TikTok video that has gathered a lot of social media buzz. In the video, Hunter takes in the glistening ocean views while she takes a video tour of the impressive suite. Finally got to take our honeymoon,” Lenee wrote.

Lenee often shares clips from her relationship with Hunter on social media. Hunter has a gregarious personality, which is already shining through in Jacksonville. Hunter brought the fun to the Jaguars' offseason workouts, as the cornerback/wide receiver uplifting his new teammates during offseason practices with dance moves and his signature smile.

MORE: Deion Sanders Hints At Colorado Buffaloes Return After Battling Health Issues

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Battling Ole Miss, Florida State For 4-Star Linebacker Recruit

MORE: Why Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Deserves Top-100 Player Status As NFL Rookie

"It's been very easy for me," Hunter said about letting loose at practice. "The guys come in and I bring the juice every day, always got a smile on my face, always make everyone laugh when I get the chance. It's important having fun and being kids out here, just loving it and living our dream. It's been a great experience out here. I can't let them know. I got to go out there and work, and I know they got my back."

Hunter will again take the football field for his first NFL training camp when rookies report for Jacksonville Jaguars training camp on July 19.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. / Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

Hopes are high for Hunter, who was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old has signed his four-year, $46.65 million rookie contract and is determined to make an instant impact on his new team.

“The organization expects a lot out of me," Hunter said. "They expect me to come out here and play right away. I’m going to do whatever it takes for me to play right away.”

As Hunter prepares for his first season in the NFL, many are wondering if he can replicate his success at playing on both offense and defense at the next level.

Including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“See, that’s the thing," Kelce said on "Bussin' With The Boys. "I don’t know how they’re going to divvy it out. I don’t know because teams are going to be going after him. They’re going to try and make his day miserable.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) jogs to his first drill
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) jogs to his first drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Dude, if he plays corner, they’re just going to run deep balls at him all day," Kelce continued. "The wide receivers just take off on him all day. Just to try to get him tired. Why wouldn’t you just attack him that way?”

Hunter is the first player to ever win both the Chuck Bednarik and Fred Biletnikoff Awards... can he continue to make history in the NFL? Good news is, it looks like he's getting some well-deserved rest before the season begins.

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football