How Travis Hunter Can Turn Latest Injury News Into a Comeback Story
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter's rookie season has come to an end after Hunter had surgery on his knee. The former Colorado Buffaloes star suffered a non-contact injury in practice on Oct. 30, but the Jaguars thought that Hunter could make a return in 2025. However, Hunter's injury needed surgery and the former No. 2 overall pick will be sidelined until 2026.
Obviously the current situation is not an ideal one for Hunter or Jacksonville, but what does Hunter's knee injury mean for his NFL future? Jaguars coach Liam Coen and the organization have clear plans to make Hunter the two-way star that he was at Colorado, but will this injury force Jacksonville to reconsider? On the other hand, the extended time off could have some unexpected benefits for Hunter.
Comeback Begins Now
In a statement released by the organization, Hunter's knee had no damage beyond the lateral collateral ligament (LCL), which was repaired in the surgery. The team also reported that Hunter is expected to return to football activities within six months, giving Hunter a rough target of May 2026.
The last game of his season was his best as Hunter finished with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' loss to the Los Angeles Rams. If he can continue adjusting to the NFL despite missing out on valuable game reps, Hunter has a chance to make a strong comeback.
While injuries are never good, Hunter has a chance to review his rookie year while recovering from his surgery. During his time at Colorado, Hunter was outspoken about how much film he studied, and now he has plenty of time to pour into film study with an injured knee. In addition to his focus, Hunter also turned heads with his work ethic in the weight room during his time as a Buff, and he has a chance to come back stronger from his injury.
Injury History
In college, Hunter missed three games with a lacerated liver after a taking an arguably dirty hit to his midsection. He was taken to the hospital after the hit, but in his return for Colorado, Hunter scored two touchdowns against Stanford.
While it was an entirely different situation, Hunter has proven his ability to return midseason from a hit that sent him to the hospital. Given an offseason to recover as well as another preseason, Hunter has a chance to make his mark in his second year in the NFL.
Hunter has been a star since his days as a high school recruit, but he lived up to the hype at Colorado, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Entering the NFL, expectations were even higher for Hunter.
He saw snaps at defensive back and wide receiver, totaling 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown in seven games. On defense, Hunter finished his rookie year with three pass deflections and 15 total tackles.
Will the injury reset the expectations surrounding Hunter?