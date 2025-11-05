How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. West Virginia In Julian Lewis' First Start
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-6, going 1-5 in the Big 12, coming off their second consecutive loss. The Buffaloes will next face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, looking to find a spark to close the season on a high note.
How to Watch
When: Saturday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. MT
Where: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia
TV Broadcast: TNT/truTV
Radio Call: KOA NewsRadio 850 AM & 94.1 FM
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 6.5-point underdogs against the West Virginia Mountaineers on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +180, and the point total is set at 55.6.
First Look At Julian Lewis
True freshman quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis is reported to be getting the nod for the Colorado Buffaloes against West Virginia. The team has gone with quarterback Kaidon Salter throughout the season, but after dropping their sixth loss, the quarterback of the future will get his shot.
Lewis has played in just two games this season, as Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been focused on his development. His first appearance was against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens, where he went just 2-of-4 for eight yards.
He earned more playing time in the Buffaloes’ loss to the Arizona Wildcats, going 9-of-17 for 121 yards and one touchdown. Lewis is projected to take over the team next season and will earn valuable reps against the Mountaineers.
Offense To Rally For Lewis
With a new quarterback, how the team rallies behind the freshman will be something for fans to watch. Wide receiver Omarion Miller leads the Buffaloes with 521 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions. Miller caught Lewis’s one passing touchdown, and the two have a chance to show their chemistry against West Virginia.
Wide receiver Joseph Williams has also been a big target this season, totaling 386 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He has just one fewer reception than Miller, both being players who can step up against the Mountaineers.
The ground game has struggled to gain consistency this season, but if the Buffaloes can get something going, it will help Colorado’s offense move down the field. Running back Micah Welch leads the team with 313 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Defense Must Step Up
The Colorado Buffaloes' defense has to regroup and not allow the Mountaineers to gain momentum quickly. The Buffaloes have gone back-to-back games, not only allowing their opponent to score over 50 points, but also allowing over 30 points in the first half.
Safety Tawfiq Byard leads the team with 63 total tackles and has 0.5 sacks, three passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble. Cornerback Preston Hodge has been a big player on the defense as well, totaling 11 passes defended and 34 total tackles.
Colorado’s defense has racked up just 10 total sacks this season, with defensive end Keaten Wade leading the team with 2.5. If Colorado can find a way to put pressure on West Virginia’s quarterback, the Buffaloes could pull off the upset on the road.
West Virginia Gaining Momentum
The West Virginia Mountaineers are coming off a big win, and the Buffaloes will have to avoid allowing their opponent to keep the momentum going. West Virginia is coming off a win against the Houston Cougars, moving to a 3-6 record and going 1-5 in the Big 12.
West Virginia ran the ball well against Houston, notably quarterback Scotty Fox Jr., leading to a Mountaineers win. The Buffaloes will have to find a way to shut down the run game early and force the freshman quarterback to run.
Through seven games, Fox has passed for 623 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions, and has been sacked seven times. He has also rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
Wide receiver Cam Vaughn is the team’s leading receiver with 444 yards and four touchdown receptions. He is averaging 15.9 yards per reception and will be a player for the Buffaloes to lock up early. West Virginia’s leading rusher is running back Diore Hubbard, who has gone for 264 yards and four touchdowns.
Colorado vs. West Virginia Prediction
The Colorado Buffaloes will keep it close, but lose the game on the road, 25-23.
After Colorado faces West Virginia, the Buffaloes will have their second bye week. When the team returns from the bye, they will face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 22.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
