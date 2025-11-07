Buffs Beat

What Analysts Are Saying About Colorado Buffaloes' Trip To West Virginia

Largely due to the freshman quarterback matchup between Colorado's Julian "JuJu" Lewis and West Virginia's Scotty Fox Jr., Saturday's battle between the Buffs and Mountaineers could end up being one of college football's more intriguing games of the weekend.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Largely because the Colorado Buffaloes and West Virginia Mountaineers are both expected to roll out a true freshman quarterback, Saturday's matchup in Morgantown hasn't been an easy one for analysts to predict. Defense remains an issue for both teams, and it's anyone's guess how Colorado's Julian "JuJu" Lewis will fare against the slightly more experienced Scotty Fox Jr. under center.

While both teams have identical records (3-6, 1-5 Big 12), West Virginia is seemingly trending in the right direction after upsetting the then-No. 22 Houston Cougars last weekend, 45-35. Colorado, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back blowout losses to the Utah Utes and Arizona Wildcats.

Check out what a few notable analysts have said about Colorado's Week 11 game at West Virginia:

BuffStampede's Adam Munsterteiger

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After getting blown out again last week, Colorado will prove on Saturday whether it still has any fight left. A bowl game is still technically within reach, but fans are likely just hoping to see the Buffs play a more competitive brand of football.

"Colorado couldn't possibly be more due, or they're just gonna completely fold up the tent and it's gonna be miserable these last three weeks," BuffStampede's Adam Munsterteiger said in a game preview podcast with BuffZone's Brian Howell. "Arizona kind of started to tell that story, and we're gonna see if there's a new chapter that's gonna be written this season or if this is gonna continue to trend in that direction."

BuffZone's Brian Howell

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lewis' first career start should draw in more eyeballs than this game between Big 12 bottom-feeders would've otherwise, and Howell believes the freshman has shown growth this season.

"It does seem like Julian is way more ready than he was a few weeks ago," Howell said. "Coach Prime, when asked why he made the move, he had a two-word answer both times: 'It's common sense.' He's basically saying, 'Look, you can't keep putting Kaidon Salter out there, and it's time to move on and see what we got in the future.' This would be a heck of a story if you move on to Julian Lewis and he wins these next three games and they get to a bowl game."

College Football News' Pete Fiutak

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cyncir Bowers (23) scores a touchdown against Houston Cougars defensive back Zelmar Vedder (21) in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

College Football News' Pete Fiutak shared his opinion that while Colorado-West Virginia won't be the Big 12's best game of the weekend, it could be the most interesting due to the quarterback matchup. Still, Fiutak predicts West Virginia to beat the Buffs at home, 31-24.

"Normally, this would be the week when West Virginia comes back down to earth after the wonderful performance at Houston, but Colorado has become totally inept," Fiutak wrote. "The Utah game was horrendous, the big response against Arizona wasn’t there, and even though Lewis is a talent who’ll get plenty of room to make mistakes, it won’t be enough. The Colorado defense won’t stop the Mountaineer running game even a little bit."

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

