What Analysts Are Saying About Colorado Buffaloes' Trip To West Virginia
Largely because the Colorado Buffaloes and West Virginia Mountaineers are both expected to roll out a true freshman quarterback, Saturday's matchup in Morgantown hasn't been an easy one for analysts to predict. Defense remains an issue for both teams, and it's anyone's guess how Colorado's Julian "JuJu" Lewis will fare against the slightly more experienced Scotty Fox Jr. under center.
While both teams have identical records (3-6, 1-5 Big 12), West Virginia is seemingly trending in the right direction after upsetting the then-No. 22 Houston Cougars last weekend, 45-35. Colorado, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back blowout losses to the Utah Utes and Arizona Wildcats.
Check out what a few notable analysts have said about Colorado's Week 11 game at West Virginia:
BuffStampede's Adam Munsterteiger
After getting blown out again last week, Colorado will prove on Saturday whether it still has any fight left. A bowl game is still technically within reach, but fans are likely just hoping to see the Buffs play a more competitive brand of football.
"Colorado couldn't possibly be more due, or they're just gonna completely fold up the tent and it's gonna be miserable these last three weeks," BuffStampede's Adam Munsterteiger said in a game preview podcast with BuffZone's Brian Howell. "Arizona kind of started to tell that story, and we're gonna see if there's a new chapter that's gonna be written this season or if this is gonna continue to trend in that direction."
BuffZone's Brian Howell
Lewis' first career start should draw in more eyeballs than this game between Big 12 bottom-feeders would've otherwise, and Howell believes the freshman has shown growth this season.
"It does seem like Julian is way more ready than he was a few weeks ago," Howell said. "Coach Prime, when asked why he made the move, he had a two-word answer both times: 'It's common sense.' He's basically saying, 'Look, you can't keep putting Kaidon Salter out there, and it's time to move on and see what we got in the future.' This would be a heck of a story if you move on to Julian Lewis and he wins these next three games and they get to a bowl game."
College Football News' Pete Fiutak
College Football News' Pete Fiutak shared his opinion that while Colorado-West Virginia won't be the Big 12's best game of the weekend, it could be the most interesting due to the quarterback matchup. Still, Fiutak predicts West Virginia to beat the Buffs at home, 31-24.
"Normally, this would be the week when West Virginia comes back down to earth after the wonderful performance at Houston, but Colorado has become totally inept," Fiutak wrote. "The Utah game was horrendous, the big response against Arizona wasn’t there, and even though Lewis is a talent who’ll get plenty of room to make mistakes, it won’t be enough. The Colorado defense won’t stop the Mountaineer running game even a little bit."