Duke Basketball Assistant Could Be Top Contender for Miami Job
On Saturday morning, CanesInSight's Peter Ariz noted on social media that he believes "Miami's coaching search is still trending in the direction of Jai Lucas." The 36-year-old Lucas arrived in Durham in May 2022 as a Duke basketball assistant for Jon Scheyer's first year at the helm.
In June 2023, Duke promoted Lucas to associate head coach alongside Chris Carrawell. He previously served four years as an assistant at his alma mater, Texas, before spending two years in that position at Kentucky.
Meanwhile, Jai Lucas has helped power unmatched Duke basketball recruiting efforts, including Scheyer & Co.'s four-deep 2025 haul featuring the heralded Boozer twins and a five-star from Lucas' high school as a top-shelf prep in Bellaire (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson.
And Lucas, son of former Maryland star and NBA head coach John Lucas II, has played a part in the 2024-25 Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC) ranking No. 3 in the country entering their bout against Illinois (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) in New York City's Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (FOX).
The Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC), still less than two years removed from the program's first Final Four appearance, are currently under the direction of interim head coach Bill Courtney. He took over following Jim Larranaga's sudden retirement back in late December.
