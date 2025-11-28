Magic vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
East Group B in the NBA Cup is on the line on Friday night, as the Orlando Magic take on the Detroit Pistons.
The winner of this matchup will win East Group B, and the Magic won’t have All-Star Paolo Banchero for this matchup.
Meanwhile, Detroit had a 13-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday in Boston, and it now has to pick up a win on Friday to advance in this group.
Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as slight favorites at home, but can Orlando pull off an upset?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this NBA Cup showdown on Friday.
Magic vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +3.5 (-115)
- Pistons -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Magic: +130
- Pistons: -155
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Magic record: 11-8
- Pistons record: 15-3
Magic vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Franz Wagner – available
- Orlando Robinson – out
- Jamal Cain – out
- Colin Castleton – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Jaden Ivey – questionable
- Tolu Smith – out
- Marcus Sasser – out
- Isaac Jones – out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
Magic vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
Magic vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Detroit is undervalued at home:
The Detroit Pistons had their lengthy 13-game winning streak snapped on the road against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but they return home for Friday’s matchup with the Orlando Magic.
Detroit is 7-1 at home this season, and it ranks sixth in the NBA in net rating at +6.4. The Magic, on the other hand, are just 4-5 on the road and won’t have Paolo Banchero (groin) in the lineup for this matchup.
The Magic have rebounded nicely after a slow start, winning seven of their last 10 games, but their road numbers are bolstered by a 41-point win in Philly on Tuesday. I think this is a spot to sell high on the Magic, as they’re just 3.5-point underdogs in this game.
Detroit has a 12-6 against the spread record overall and a 6-2 ATS record at home, so I don’t mind taking it to simply win outright on Friday.
Pick: Pistons Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)
