Late-Season Report Card: Duke Basketball Rookie Kon Knueppel

The Duke basketball starter ranks second in the first 2024-25 Duke Blue Devils On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball guard Kon Knueppel
Duke basketball guard Kon Knueppel / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Outside of his 88.1 free throw percentage, Duke basketball freshman guard Kon Knueppel doesn't lead the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC) in primary statistical categories. But he's near the top of most.

Knueppel, a full-time starter, co-star, and projected one-and-done lottery pick alongside fellow Duke basketball rookie gem Cooper Flagg, is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and only 1.2 turnovers in his 29.6 minutes per game for Jon Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils.

The 6-foot-7, 217-pound Wisconsin product, who arrived in Durham back in the summer as a five-star prospect stacking up at No. 19 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is shooting 44.9 percent from the field, 38.6 percent beyond the arc, and 88.1 percent at the charity stripe.

Late-Season Duke Basketball Player Grade for Kon Knueppel: 96.0 (A)

Kon Knueppel, Cooper Flagg, and the Blue Devils, looking to bounce back from Saturday night's 77-71 road loss to Brad Brownell's surging Clemson Tigers, next face the visiting Cal Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).

Published
