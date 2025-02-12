Blue Devil Country

Late-Season Report Card: Duke Basketball Forward Maliq Brown

The Duke basketball junior newcomer ranks fifth in the first 2024-25 Duke Blue Devils On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Maliq Brown versus UNC
Duke basketball forward Maliq Brown versus UNC / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, potent Duke basketball defensive sparkplug Maliq Brown tallied two points, two rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 20 minutes of action for the Duke Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC) in a 77-71 road loss to Clemson. The defeat marked the end of Duke's 16-game winning streak.

Brown has missed a handful of games due to injuries. Across his 18 appearances, the Virginia native and former two-year Syracuse forward is averaging 2.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 18.2 minutes per contest off the bench under third-year head coach Jon Scheyer.

His average of 3.7 steals per 40 minutes is almost double that of any other 2024-25 Blue Devil.

The reigning ACC All-Defensive Team selection is shooting 60.6 percent from the field but only 12.5 percent from three (1-for-8) and 37.5 percent at the charity stripe (6-for-16).

Late-Season Duke Basketball Player Grade for Maliq Brown: 93.0 (A)

Maliq Brown and the Blue Devils look to begin a new winning streak when they square off against the visiting Cal Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).

