Late-Season Report Card: Duke Basketball Junior Tyrese Proctor

The third-year Duke basketball starting guard ranks fourth in the first 2024-25 Duke Blue Devils On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor
Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Duke basketball backcourt veteran Tyrese Proctor has been on a tear in the scoring department of late for third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC).

Proctor fell shy of scoring over six points in four of the previous five Duke outings before totaling 56 points between the past three bouts, albeit with the 20-year-old's season-high 23 points coming in Saturday's 77-71 loss at now-No. 23 Clemson, snapping the Blue Devils' 16-game winning streak.

Those 56 points mark Tyrese Proctor's highest total in any three-game stretch as a Blue Devil.

The 6-foot-6 Australian, the only remaining Duke basketball player from Scheyer's debut recruiting class at the helm in Durham, is now averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and a career-low 1.2 turnovers as a starter in all 23 games. He's shooting a career-high 39.7 percent beyond the arc.

Late-Season Duke Basketball Player Grade for Tyrese Proctor: 94.0 (A)

Tyrese Proctor and the Blue Devils have eight games left on their regular season slate, beginning with a home clash against the Cal Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).

