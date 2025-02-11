Late-Season Report Card: Duke Basketball Junior Tyrese Proctor
Duke basketball backcourt veteran Tyrese Proctor has been on a tear in the scoring department of late for third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC).
Proctor fell shy of scoring over six points in four of the previous five Duke outings before totaling 56 points between the past three bouts, albeit with the 20-year-old's season-high 23 points coming in Saturday's 77-71 loss at now-No. 23 Clemson, snapping the Blue Devils' 16-game winning streak.
Those 56 points mark Tyrese Proctor's highest total in any three-game stretch as a Blue Devil.
The 6-foot-6 Australian, the only remaining Duke basketball player from Scheyer's debut recruiting class at the helm in Durham, is now averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and a career-low 1.2 turnovers as a starter in all 23 games. He's shooting a career-high 39.7 percent beyond the arc.
Late-Season Duke Basketball Player Grade for Tyrese Proctor: 94.0 (A)
Tyrese Proctor and the Blue Devils have eight games left on their regular season slate, beginning with a home clash against the Cal Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).
