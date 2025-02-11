Blue Devil Country

Late-Season Report Card: Duke Basketball Guard Sion James

The Duke basketball transfer ranks third in the first 2024-25 Duke Blue Devils On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball guard Sion James
Duke basketball guard Sion James / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

In his first Duke basketball campaign following four years at Tulane, Sion James has emerged as a fiercely reliable leader and primary point guard for third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC).

ALSO READ: Complete List of Former Duke Players Currently in the NBA

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound graduate talent has been a starter since Duke's home win over now-No. 1 Auburn on Dec. 4, the second in the Blue Devils' 16-game winning streak that came to an end at Clemson on Saturday night.

A former three-star prep out of Sugar Hill, Ga., Sion James sits alongside projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg as the only Blue Devils who have scored in every game this season.

James is averaging 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and only 1.1 turnovers in 24.2 minutes per outing. The 22-year-old steady presence is shooting 51.2 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from deep, and 78.8 percent at the charity stripe.

Late-Season Duke Basketball Player Grade for Sion James: 94.5 (A)

With eight games to go in the regular season, Sion James and the Blue Devils are gearing up to host the Cal Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).

RELATED: Late-Season Report Card for Duke Freshman Cooper Flagg

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball