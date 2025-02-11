Late-Season Report Card: Duke Basketball Guard Sion James
In his first Duke basketball campaign following four years at Tulane, Sion James has emerged as a fiercely reliable leader and primary point guard for third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC).
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound graduate talent has been a starter since Duke's home win over now-No. 1 Auburn on Dec. 4, the second in the Blue Devils' 16-game winning streak that came to an end at Clemson on Saturday night.
A former three-star prep out of Sugar Hill, Ga., Sion James sits alongside projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg as the only Blue Devils who have scored in every game this season.
James is averaging 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and only 1.1 turnovers in 24.2 minutes per outing. The 22-year-old steady presence is shooting 51.2 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from deep, and 78.8 percent at the charity stripe.
Late-Season Duke Basketball Player Grade for Sion James: 94.5 (A)
With eight games to go in the regular season, Sion James and the Blue Devils are gearing up to host the Cal Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).
