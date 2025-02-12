Late-Season Report Card: Duke Basketball Center Khaman Maluach
Duke basketball rookie big man Khaman Maluach, a 7-foot-2, 250-pound projected one-and-done draft pick from South Sudan, has exhibited his enormous potential for the high-powered No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC).
At the same time, though, he's occasionally struggled against formidable opponents down low.
The 18-year-old five-star fouled out after 20 minutes on the floor in Saturday night's 77-71 loss at now-No. 23 Clemson, finishing with three points, five rebounds, one block, and one turnover while missing both of his field goal attempts.
A starter in all 23 contests alongside Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor, and Sion James (in the starting lineup since early December), Khaman Maluach is now averaging 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks across his 20.3 minutes per game.
He's shooting 72.4 percent from the field, 1-for-7 from downtown, and 77.1 percent at the charity stripe.
Late-Season Duke Basketball Player Grade for Khaman Maluach: 88.5 (B+)
With eight games left, including seven more in ACC play, Khaman Maluach and the Blue Devils are gearing up to welcome the Cal Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).
