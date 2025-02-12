Blue Devil Country

Late-Season Report Card: Duke Basketball Forward Mason Gillis

The Duke basketball graduate reserve ranks eighth in the first 2024-25 Duke Blue Devils On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Mason Gillis
Duke basketball forward Mason Gillis / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Fifth-year collegian and first-year Duke basketball player Mason Gillis has been a welcome addition in Durham. That said, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Indiana native's 3-point sizzle for the Duke Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC) has been hit or miss throughout the season.

Gillis is averaging 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game. But the former four-year Purdue forward and 2024 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year hasn't played since Duke's home win over UNC on Feb. 1 due to an illness.

The 24-year-old forward is shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 36.4 percent beyond the arc, and 83.3 percent at the charity stripe.

Late-Season Duke Basketball Player Grade for Mason Gillis: 86.0 (B)

With eyes on another No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed for Mason Gillis but his first as a Blue Devil, Jon Scheyer and his third Duke basketball team are preparing to host the Cal Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).

RANKED LATE-SEASON DUKE BLUE DEVILS ON SI REPORT CARDS:

1. Cooper Flagg

2. Kon Knueppel

3. Sion James

4. Tyrese Proctor

5. Maliq Brown

6. Khaman Maluach

7. Isaiah Evans

8. Mason Gillis

