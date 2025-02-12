Blue Devil Country

Late-Season Report Card: Duke Basketball Freshman Guard Isaiah Evans

The Duke basketball reserve ranks seventh in the first 2024-25 Duke Blue Devils On SI player grades.

Duke basketball guard Isaiah Evans
Duke basketball guard Isaiah Evans / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Fierce competitor Isaiah Evans was the X factor in the Duke basketball team's 84-78 home victory over now-No. 1 Auburn on Dec. 4, torching the nets to the tune of 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from downtown in only 16 minutes of action.

While the former five-star North Carolina prep and McDonald's All American has cooled down a smidge, he still has the potential to heat up at times off the bench for the No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC).

Evans, a 6-foot-6, 175-pound freshman and projected one-and-one second-rounder in some mock drafts, has played in 20 games. He's averaging 6.7 points and 1.0 rebounds in his 12.5 minutes per outing, shooting 45.2 percent from the field, 45.6 percent from three, and 86.7 percent at the line.

Late-Season Duke Basketball Player Grade for Isaiah Evans: 87.5 (B+)

Isaiah Evans and the Blue Devils are gearing up to host the Cal Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC), the first of eight remaining opponents on the Duke basketball schedule and one of only seven left in conference play.

The Blue Devils and Golden Bears tip off in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).

