Expectations for Nate Sheppard Against Georgia Tech
As a freshman, running back Nate Sheppard has been one of the bright spots from this recruitment class, showcasing his ability to run between the tackles and step up in pass protection.
Offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer spoke glowingly about Sheppard's due diligence in picking up blitzes in pass protection during his press conference on Monday.
- "A lot of guys can come in and carry the football and make guys miss, and that's a natural ability. But to be able to protect the quarterback, to know protections, to be able for us to call plays and not worry about where [Sheppard] is at, is something he's proved to us," Brewer said. "There's no hesitation for him being in there for that reason."
Running backs who can consistently win in protection and show a willingness to sacrifice their body for the quarterback are likely to see more opportunities on the field. That is exactly what Sheppard has done.
Now, let's take a deeper dive into how Sheppard can perform against Georgia Tech and what the expectations for the freshman running back should be.
Expectations
The bye week was crucial for the Blue Devils, as the team received multiple reinforcements returning from injury, including senior running back Jaquez Moore.
Moore's return to the lineup could eat into Sheppard's involvement on the field, but those two (Sheppard and Moore) with Anderson Castle should form a formidable three-headed monster in the backfield.
Sheppard will still see his fair share of carries and targets on Saturday. He has done more than enough to earn a significant role on this offense. Despite having only 14 more carries than Castle, Sheppard has 184 more rushing yards.
The 19-year-old running back has taken advantage of his opportunity, but even he has been surprised how quickly he has carved out a role for himself.
- "[The opportunity has come a little bit quicker than I thought it would be, being a starting running back halfway through the season. I thought it would definitely take a bit longer than that," Sheppard told reporters on Tuesday.
- "I always knew I could play at this level, even coming in early and being able to contribute. I just didn't know how much I would be able to contribute early, but it's definitely worked out."
The 5'10", 200-pound running back is prone to breaking off explosive runs, as he has carries of 35, 46, and 49 yards as his longest rush attempts in those respective games.
Sheppard has no game with an average yard per carry under 4.4 yards, which shows that he is an efficient runner, while possessing the ability to gash defenses on explosive runs.
Duke's offense will have its work cut out against Georgia Tech, but even with Moore back in the fold, Sheppard should continue to see the lion's share of the workload.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE