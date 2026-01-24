Why 5-Star Point Guard Could be Eyeing Durham

A future five-star point guard out of Bellflower, California, could be on his way to Durham next season.

6’4” Brandon McCoy Jr., who is the 5th ranked point guard according to SCNext out of the 2026 class, is also leading #3 Sierra Canyon to an impressive 19-1 start (5-0 in Mission League play).

Bosco to Sierra Canyon: McCoy Jr. Makes Major Transfer Move

The Trailblazers and McCoy are on pace for another berth in the state title game following three seasons being played at St. John Bosco High school. During his time at Bosco, he won a state title with them in his sophomore season and looking to add another one too his collection.

Sierra Canyon is looking to repeat as defending champions after going 27-7 last season in Division 1.

McCoy has continued to shine on the court with one of his most recent outings against Harvard-Westlake, where he put up 20 points to help give his team the victory, 55-47 and to continue the dominance in Mission League play. Also representing USA Basketball at international levels including gold medals at U17 and U19 World Cups, McCoy continues to have high-scoring outbursts and playmaking displays in big games.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer coaches against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Duke's Scheyer Offers McCoy in July 2024

On July 22, 2024, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer personally extended an offer to McCoy, one of the most sought-after point guard prospects in his class.

He’s an explosive combo guard from California, had already built a reputation as a dynamic playmaker with elite athleticism, scoring ability, and defensive prowess. The move to Sierra Canyon placed him on one of nation’s premier high school basketball stages, further elevating his visibility.

The offer from Duke has significant value on it because the Blue Devils have a storied history of developing elite guards who go on to have success in the NBA—most recent stars like Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, or even future hall of famer in Kyrie Irving. McCoy’s skill set as a lead guard with size, burst, and vision aligned perfectly with what Coach Scheyer has sought in building competitive rosters.

He currently holds offers from Arizona, Alabama, UCLA and USC, just to name a few but Duke remains at large, and their eyes set on McCoy for the future. As an unsigned senior for the current season, his recruitment remains active, with the Blue Devils still very much in the mix as one of the blue-blood programs pursuing him.

What makes the Duke offer so strong is the timing and prestige: landing an offer from Durham signals elite status, and for McCoy, it opened doors too one of college basketball’s most iconic programs. Whether he decides to head too Durham or play elsewhere, the Blue Devils’ pursuit underscores his status as a generational talent poise to make an immediate impact at the next level.