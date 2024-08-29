Duke Football Repeats 'Brotherhood Look' From Week 1 Last Year

Blue Devil Country

The Duke football team will sport the same uniform combo and helmets that worked wonders for the 2023 Blue Devils against Clemson.

A lot of what worked under Mike Elko, leading to consecutive winning seasons and bowl victories, didn't need tweaking when Duke football head coach Manny Diaz arrived in January. So, apparently looking to match the Blue Devils' prowess in last season's 28-7 upset home win over then-No. 9 Clemson in Week 1, Diaz's bunch will wear the same helmets, which debuted in the program's historic victory, and the same jersey/pants combination.

The Duke football social media team revealed the chosen apparel via the following posted video on Wednesday night, roughly 48 hours before the 2024 Blue Devils kick off their season at home against FCS opponent Elon.

Of course, the helmets — white with navy blue lettering — mirror the gothic script of the Duke basketball program's well-received Brotherhood jerseys, which first appeared late in Mike Krzyzewski's legendary career back in January 2020.

As for the Duke blue jerseys with block lettering and white pants with blue stripes, that combo alone is a standard Blue Devil getup at home.

Manny Diaz's Blue Devils and the Phoenix battle in Wallace Wade Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network).

