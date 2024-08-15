Surging Duke Basketball Target Ready to Reveal Top Five
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew waited until late June to extend an offer to Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) senior forward Nikolas Khamenia after watching the coveted prep shine in grassroots action. Now, although the 6-foot-8, 210-pound four-star hasn't provided a timeline for a decision in his recruitment, there's reason to think the finish line might be in sight.
ALSO READ: Heralded Prep Provides Intel After Watching Blue Devils Practice
On Wednesday night, HS Top Recruits reported that Khamenia "will be dropping his top five this week."
He has racked up roughly two dozen offers, including Duke's archrival, UNC, and few more bluebloods. So, he'll be eliminating about 80 percent of his suitors from contention.
Also, HS Top Recruits noted that Khamenia, a three-level scoring machine who has climbed 40 spots since this time last year to No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and on the verge of adding a fifth star to his rating, recently locked in one official visit for his senior year: to Arizona beginning on Aug. 31. With that in mind, it's probably safe to assume the Wildcats will survive his cuts.
As a junior, Nikolas Khamenia took only one official visit: to Gonzaga in early October.
For now, Duke basketball's recruiting haul remains empty on the 2025 trail.