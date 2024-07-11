2024 North Carolina A&T Football Preview
2023 Record: 1-10 (0-8 CAA)
Returning Starters: 16 (9 Off, 7 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 100
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 90
Returning All-Conference Players: Karon Prunty (3rd Team; DB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Cam Maddox (Dartmouth; DB), Josh Hardy (Boston College; DL), DeAndre Dingle-Pringle (Appalachian State; DL), Thomas Brown (Butler; WR), Justin Fomby (Houston Christian; QB)
North Carolina A&T struggled in Vincent Brown's first season as head coach, finishing winless in conference play. The Aggies had the worst passing offenses in the nation, averaging only 104.9 yards per game in 2023. Defensively, the Aggies showed promise, but offensive inconsistency led to defensive breakdowns in multiple games. North Carolina A&T returns plenty of experience on both sides of the ball and made necessary offensive staff changes, which has the program primed for a rebound season in 2024.
Inconsistent quarterback play led to the offensive letdown that plagued the Aggies last season. Sophomore Kevin White is the only returning player from last season's quarterback room. White saw action in seven games last season, including leading the Aggies to their only win against Norfolk State. He will compete with former Houston Christian quarterback Justin Fomby and Delaware's Noah Sanders for the starting role next season. Fomby started 10 games for the Huskies, while Sanders did not see action in his two seasons with the Blue Hens.
North Carolina A&T did not have a wide receiver surpass 300 receiving yards last season, which will need to be another point of improvement in 2024. Amonte Jones led the Aggies with 298 receiving yards and one touchdown. Ger-Cari Caldwell has seen action in 20 games over the past two seasons, while Laquan Veney is expected to step into a starting role after seeing limited action behind Taymon Cooke in 2023.
Offensive coordinator David Marsh conducted the No. 1 rushing offense in the SWAC last season. The Aggies are expected to lean on the rushing attack led by Kenji Christian and Wesley Graves. Christian had a breakout season in 2023, leading the Aggies with 718 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Graves is a three-year contributor for the Aggies and has recorded over 700 career rushing yards. The offensive line will be another strength for the Aggies' offense, led by former All-Conference guard Korion Sharpe.
North Carolina A&T ranked second in the CAA in passing defense, holding opponents to only 178.4 yards per game. The secondary is expected to be the strength of the Aggies' defense once again as three starters return next season. All-American cornerback Karon Prunty leads the unit after earning All-Conference honors in back-to-back seasons. Safeties Ty Williams Jr. and David Laney combined for 72 total tackles and five tackles for loss last season. Former Dartmouth safety Cam Maddox is also expected to compete for a starting role after seeing action in 22 games for the Big Green.
The Aggies struggled to generate a consistent pass rush last season while ranking last in the CAA in rushing defense. Youth was a massive factor as the Aggies experienced growing pains last season. EDGE Joshua Iseah earned Freshman All-American honors, recording 59 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks in 2023. Rashaud Pernell and DeTerias Glover will step into a more prominent role at defensive end next season.
The departures of linebackers BJ Turner and Avarion Cole have created a massive void for the Aggies. Linebacker Mack David II saw action in 11 games for the Aggies in 2023, recording 26 total tackles. David is expected to step into the starting role at inside linebacker. Kade Moledor returns after an impressive freshman season, posting 49 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.
The Aggies face a difficult conference schedule next season, that includes road trips against Richmond, Villanova, and Campbell. North Carolina A&T must win key out-of-conference games against North Carolina Central and South Carolina State to build momentum ahead of conference play.
North Carolina A&T has won four HBCU National Championships since 2015, but has failed to find consistent success since leaving the MEAC. The 2024 season will be a turning point in the tenure of head coach Vincent Brown. Another disappointing season could put the former All-Pro linebacker on the hot seat entering the 2025 season.
