Five FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their NFL Draft Stock At Pro Day
Pro Days are significant for FCS prospects who were not given the opportunity to perform at the NFL Scouting Combine. There are a multitude of reasons prospects are not invited to the Scouting Combine, but none of them are indicative of their athletic ability or draft position.
There have been multiple prospects who were snubbed but performed well at their pro days, leading to their signing and even being drafted at times.
During the 2026 draft cycle, a few FCS prospects raised their stock with their athletic testing at their pro days. For some, that will be the difference between drafted and PFA, or PFA and a rookie mini-camp invite.
Erick Hunter | LB | Morgan State
All eyes were on Hunter at the HBCU/IPP showcase, which he utilized as his pro day. He was by far the best overall tester among HBCU prospects and checked many boxes that teams may have concerns about. His numbers, coupled with his tape, have him firmly in the Day 3 realm to be drafted or a high PFA.
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.48-4.50s
- 20-Yard Split: 2.66s
- 10-Yard Split: 1.58s
- Short Shuttle: 4.21s
- Vertical Jump: 37"
- Broad Jump: 10'10"
- Bench Press: 16 reps
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.40s
Maximus Pulley | S | Wofford
Pulley came into his pro day a bit under the radar, but he sparked conversations about his stock with a very good performance. The explosiveness on his tape translated into his testing numbers, including his 10-yard split, broad jump, and vertical jump. He is a draftable talent and looks to be seen late day three or as a high PFA.
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.45-4.52s
- 20-Yard Split: 2.59s
- 10-Yard Split: 1.52s
- Short Shuttle: 4.25s
- Vertical Jump: 38.5"
- Broad Jump: 10'3"
- Bench Press: 16 reps
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.27s
Delby Lemieux | IOL | Dartmouth
Lemieux has done a great job of boosting his stock during the post-season draft circuit. His athletic testing was good for him as he transitions to being a full-time interior player at the next level. The lateral agility was better than projected on his film, but that boosted his stock and made him more attractive as an interior player in an inside zone scheme. He will likely be a high-priority PFA after the draft.
- 40-Yard Dash: 5.02s
- 20-Yard Split: 2.87s
- 10-Yard Split: 1.71s
- Short Shuttle: 4.69s
- Vertical Jump: 26"
- Broad Jump: 8'06"
- Bench Press: 25 reps
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.52s
Daniel Sobkowicz | WR | Ilinois State
Sobkowicz has been a favorite prospect of mine for over a year, and he capped off his post-season draft evolution process with a great showing at his pro day. All of his athletic testing translates to his film. His elite change of direction and lateral agility translate to his ability to run routes at an elite level. He should be an early Day 3 pick, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's picked Day 2 or as a High PFA.
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.60s
- 20-Yard Split: 2.56s
- 10-Yard Split: 1.53s
- Short Shuttle: 4.09s
- Vertical Jump: 37.5"
- Broad Jump: 10'01"
- 3-Cone Drill: 6.61s
A.J. Pena | LB | Rhode Island
Pena is a prospect that may not pass the eye test as an edge rusher, but his production and athletic testing are hard to overlook. His testing will have him in conversations as a high-priority free agent, but it will all depend on teams overlooking his lack of an ideal build and length for the position.
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.60s
- 10-Yard Split: 1.49s
- Short Shuttle: 4.15s
- Vertical Jump: 41.5"
- Broad Jump: 11'1"
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.00s
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.Follow Coach_HugginsII