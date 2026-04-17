Five FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their NFL Draft Stock At Pro Day

Pro Days are significant for FCS prospects who were not given the opportunity to perform at the NFL Scouting Combine. There are a multitude of reasons prospects are not invited to the Scouting Combine, but none of them are indicative of their athletic ability or draft position.

There have been multiple prospects who were snubbed but performed well at their pro days, leading to their signing and even being drafted at times.

During the 2026 draft cycle, a few FCS prospects raised their stock with their athletic testing at their pro days. For some, that will be the difference between drafted and PFA, or PFA and a rookie mini-camp invite.

Erick Hunter | LB | Morgan State

All eyes were on Hunter at the HBCU/IPP showcase, which he utilized as his pro day. He was by far the best overall tester among HBCU prospects and checked many boxes that teams may have concerns about. His numbers, coupled with his tape, have him firmly in the Day 3 realm to be drafted or a high PFA.

40-Yard Dash: 4.48-4.50s

4.48-4.50s 20-Yard Split: 2.66s

2.66s 10-Yard Split: 1.58s

1.58s Short Shuttle: 4.21s

4.21s Vertical Jump: 37"

37" Broad Jump: 10'10"

10'10" Bench Press: 16 reps

16 reps 3-Cone Drill: 7.40s

Morgan State linebacker Erick Hunter (40) | Morgan State Athletics

Maximus Pulley | S | Wofford

Pulley came into his pro day a bit under the radar, but he sparked conversations about his stock with a very good performance. The explosiveness on his tape translated into his testing numbers, including his 10-yard split, broad jump, and vertical jump. He is a draftable talent and looks to be seen late day three or as a high PFA.

40-Yard Dash: 4.45-4.52s

4.45-4.52s 20-Yard Split: 2.59s

2.59s 10-Yard Split: 1.52s

1.52s Short Shuttle: 4.25s

4.25s Vertical Jump: 38.5"

38.5" Broad Jump: 10'3"

10'3" Bench Press: 16 reps

16 reps 3-Cone Drill: 7.27s

Delby Lemieux | IOL | Dartmouth

Lemieux has done a great job of boosting his stock during the post-season draft circuit. His athletic testing was good for him as he transitions to being a full-time interior player at the next level. The lateral agility was better than projected on his film, but that boosted his stock and made him more attractive as an interior player in an inside zone scheme. He will likely be a high-priority PFA after the draft.

40-Yard Dash: 5.02s

5.02s 20-Yard Split: 2.87s

2.87s 10-Yard Split: 1.71s

1.71s Short Shuttle: 4.69s

4.69s Vertical Jump: 26"

26" Broad Jump: 8'06"

8'06" Bench Press: 25 reps

25 reps 3-Cone Drill: 7.52s

Dartmouth offensive lineman Delby Lemieux (75) | Dartmouth Athletics

Daniel Sobkowicz | WR | Ilinois State

Sobkowicz has been a favorite prospect of mine for over a year, and he capped off his post-season draft evolution process with a great showing at his pro day. All of his athletic testing translates to his film. His elite change of direction and lateral agility translate to his ability to run routes at an elite level. He should be an early Day 3 pick, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's picked Day 2 or as a High PFA.

40-Yard Dash: 4.60s

4.60s 20-Yard Split: 2.56s

2.56s 10-Yard Split: 1.53s

1.53s Short Shuttle: 4.09s

4.09s Vertical Jump: 37.5"

37.5" Broad Jump: 10'01"

10'01" 3-Cone Drill: 6.61s

A.J. Pena | LB | Rhode Island

Pena is a prospect that may not pass the eye test as an edge rusher, but his production and athletic testing are hard to overlook. His testing will have him in conversations as a high-priority free agent, but it will all depend on teams overlooking his lack of an ideal build and length for the position.

40-Yard Dash: 4.60s

4.60s 10-Yard Split: 1.49s

1.49s Short Shuttle: 4.15s

4.15s Vertical Jump: 41.5"

41.5" Broad Jump: 11'1"

11'1" 3-Cone Drill: 7.00s

Rhode Island linebacker AJ Pena (8) | Enzo Zambito (Rhode Island Athletics)

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