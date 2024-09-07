Former North Dakota State Wide Receiver Christian Watson Catches Touchdown Pass Against Eagles
Former North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson caught his first receiving touchdown of the 2024 NFL season on Friday night.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love connected with Watson for the two-yard touchdown in the third quarter, giving the Packers a 26-24 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles. Watson recorded three receptions for 13 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Watson is entering his third season with the Packers after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Over his first two seasons, he recorded 69 receptions for 1,033 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.
Watson made an immediate impact as a rookie, posting 41 receptions for 611 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He was limited to nine games in 2023 due to injury, which led to a slight drop in his production in his second season.
At North Dakota State, Watson was a two-time FCS All-American selection and helped lead the Bison to four FCS National Championships in five seasons. He also earned All-MVFC honors in three consecutive seasons and was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Over his four seasons, Watson recorded 105 receptions for 2,140 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, and over 600 kick return yards. He ranks eighth in program history for receiving yards and 10th for career receptions.
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers, 34-29, at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.
