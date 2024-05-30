2024 Stephen F. Austin Football Schedule
Stephen F. Austin finished last season 3-8 (0-6 UAC) as the Lumberjacks lost the final six games of the season. The Lumberjacks will return to the Southland Conference next season after spending three seasons in the WAC and UAC.
Stephen F. Austin's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against North Texas, one NAIA opponent, one FCS out-of-conference opponent, and seven Southland conference matchups. The Lumberjacks will also face conference foe Texas A&M-Commerce in an out-of-conference game.
The full 2024 schedule for Stephen F. Austin is below.
2024 Stephen F. Austin Football Schedule
Aug. 31: North American
Sep. 7: at North Texas
Sep. 14: at McNeese State
Sep. 21: Northern Colorado
Sep. 28: Bye Week
Oct. 5: Northwestern State
Oct. 12: at Lamar
Oct. 19: at Southeastern Louisiana
Oct. 26: Houston Christian
Nov. 2: at Nicholls State
Nov. 9: Texas A&M-Commerce
Nov. 16: Incarnate Word
Nov. 23: Bye Week
* Italics indicate conference matchups