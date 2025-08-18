Former Gator Could Make Debut with New NFL Team on Friday
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.-- While his NFL career so far has been anything but consistent, former Florida Gators corner CJ Henderson could find his groove with the Atlanta Falcons.
The former first-round pick signed with the franchise last week and even dressed out for Friday's preseason game against the Titans. Head coach Raheem Morris explained that the team wanted to acclimate Henderson before letting him see the field.
However, Henderson is expected to make his preseason debut on Friday at Dallas after making his practice debut on Monday.
“He'll get his time on the grass this week and then get a chance to play this week and see where he falls into that [cornerback competition],” Morris said. “He's got a big opportunity to go out there and play some snaps and get a chance to do some things for us. Look forward to seeing him.”
Henderson joined the franchise after lackluster stints with Jacksonville (2020-21), Carolina (2021-23) Houston (2024 offseason) and Pittsburgh (2024). Despite the previous inconsistencies and being relatively new to Atlanta, Henderson has already begun to impress his new teammates.
“Him coming [to Atlanta] with his experience and the depth that we have,” veteran corner AJ Terrell said. “That was a great [addition]. I love it. I’m glad to see him a part of the roster.”
Still, nothing is a guarantee for Henderson, who is currently in a roster spot battle with multiple players, according to Atlanta Falcons on SI's Garrett Chapman. One of those players is Natrone Brooks, who intercepted quarterback Kirk Cousins in practice on Monday and had a pick against the Titans on Friday.
Kickoff between the Falcons and the Cowboys to close out the 2025 preseason is on Friday at 8 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas.
In three seasons with the Gators (2017-19), Henderson was a three-time member of the All-SEC Team (First Team in 2019, Second Team in 2017 and 2018) and recorded six interceptions, two pick-sixes and 20 pass breakups.
He remains the only true freshman in program history to return an interception for a touchdown in each of his first two games.
Henderson first signed with the program as a four-star defensive back from Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus High School in the class of 2017. He was rated as the No. 16 corner in the class in the 247 Sports Composite rankings.