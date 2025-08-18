Some Good, Some Bad from Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Day 13
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Monday morning was quite busy for the Atlanta Falcons after their 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Friday. Day 13 of training camp was happening on the field, but Terry Fontenot was hard at work upstairs making additions to the roster.
Among the notable roster decisions, the Falcons released veteran wide receiver DJ Chark and fourth-string quarterback Emory Jones. In corresponding moves, the team picked up quarterback Ben DiNucci and defensive end Ronnie Perkins.
DiNucci was a standout in the XFL, starting 10 games for the Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023. He led the league in passing with 2,671 yards and had 23 total touchdowns. Since then, he has bounced around the NFL on various practice squads.
Perkins, a former third-round pick out of Oklahoma, spent last season in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions and picked up 3.5 sacks.
Both new signings were spotted on the field, with DiNucci donning the No. 16 jersey and Perkins donning the No. 50 jersey.
On the field, it did not appear to be the best day for the Falcons.
The offense did not look nearly as sharp on Monday as they have in prior practices. A lot of factors could be at play.
Monday’s practice time was moved back a full hour, and the change in the heat was noticeable. Several players were seen cramping up at various parts of practice, and the team appeared to be a bit sluggish as a whole.
Quarterback Michael Penix and wide receiver Drake London were a bit shaky to start, but seemed to acclimate as practice went on. There was a moment of frustration from the standout wide receiver after the slow start, but he also chucked the ball a country mile down the field after a heavily contested sideline catch.
Training camp is a grind, and days like this are to be expected. The sluggishness also likely had a lot to do with two competitive weeks of practices, including a joint session with the Tennessee Titans last week. A lot of the focus for the starters will now start to turn to preparing their bodies for the grind of the regular season and the Buccaneers in Week 1.
Still, Raheem Morris referred to Friday night’s clash with the Dallas Cowboys as the “make the roster game,” so I would expect a few passionate moments between now and the end of the week.
Injury Updates
Morris updated the status of several players this morning, including offensive tackle Storm Norton, running back Carlos Washington Jr, and cornerback Clark Phillips III. All three players are unlikely to make returns to the practice field this week.
Primary return man Jamal Agnew, who has been absent for the last week or so, had been struggling with an “oblique-esque” injury, says Morris. Agnew was dressed on Monday and returned punts in the special teams portion of practice alongside Mike Hughes and Elijah Dotson.
Additionally, Jalon Walker (groin) was seen at practice participating in individual drills. Morris said the team is “going to operate with an abundance of caution” with him until further notice, but that they are “not really” worried about his availability.
Defensive backs DeMarcco Hellams and Billy Bowman were in non-contact, yellow pinnies as well. Wide receivers Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge, along with defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, were not dressed.
Elsewhere, Morris confirmed that cornerbacks Keith Taylor and UDFA Cobee Bryant should be expected to return to practice this week. Edge rusher Khalid Kareem is still dealing with a groin injury, and that is why he did not play against the Titans on Friday, but he should also return this week.
There is no update on the status of wide receiver Darnell Mooney or linebacker Troy Andersen, but the wideout was seen on the practice field in street clothes. The hope is still that he is available for the Falcons come Week 1, but that timeline is unknown.
C.J. Henderson Makes His Debut
The Falcons signed the former first-round pick late last week, and he was seen dressed out before the game, warming up with the team. He did not play because Morris says they wanted him to have an “acclimation period” before giving him any reps.
“He'll get his time on the grass this week and then get a chance to play this week and see where he falls into that [cornerback competition],” Morris said. “He's got a big opportunity to go out there and play some snaps and get a chance to do some things for us. Look forward to seeing him.”
AJ Terrell, a fellow draftee in that 2020 class, had high praise for the former Florida Gator.
“Him coming [to Atlanta] with his experience and the depth that we have,” Terrell said. “That was a great [addition]. I love it. I’m glad to see him a part of the roster.”
Monday was his first opportunity to put something on tape for the Falcons, but he will be followed closely between now and Friday’s game against Dallas.
Henderson, a 26-year-old former ninth-overall pick, was with the Steelers in 2024, but did not play in a game and spent the season on their practice squad. He spent just the first season with the Jaguars before being traded to the Carolina Panthers.
He was with Carolina from 2021 through 2023, but the Panthers elected not to re-sign him. Throughout that time, he played in 49 games with 32 starts, recording 172 tackles, three interceptions, and 16 pass deflections.
One of the players he will be competing with for a roster spot, Natrone Brooks, had an interception of Kirk Cousins today. The cornerback stepped in front of the pass and would have had a chance to return it for a touchdown had it been a regular game. Brooks also had an interception against the Titans on Friday.
Other Notes
- Rookie safety Xavier Watts was again taking a lot of reps with the first-team defense. He has repeatedly been with that unit in recent practices, including the joint sessions with the Titans last week. Jordan Fuller and DeMarcco Hellams ran primary with the second-team defense. Fellow rookie Billy Bowman was in on several first-team reps.
- The kicker battle feels just about over, but both Lenny Krieg and Younghoe Koo got opportunities to make some kicks today. Both looked strong. Krieg made all four of his kicks (from approximately 35-, 42-, 50-, and 57-yards with plenty of room to spare), as did Koo (from approximately the same distances).
- DeAngelo Malone is continuing to cross-train with the inside linebackers, and he had reps both there and along the edge today.
- Despite throwing an interception, Kirk Cousins looked sharp again today. The veteran quarterback had one particularly nice touchdown ball to Feliepe Franks that the tight end stood up and spiked.