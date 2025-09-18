Napier Gives Timeline for Gators WR Dallas Wilson's Return
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators finally have a public timeline for freshman receiver Dallas Wilson's return from injury.
Wilson, who suffered a lower-body injury in fall camp and has missed the first three games of the 2025 season, is anticipated to return to practice during the bye week next week with the potential to play in the team's Week 6 home game against Texas.
"We anticipate him starting next week," head coach Billy Napier said Wednesday. "Right now, I think he's dry land running."
Wilson, a five-star signee from the 2025 recruiting class, suffered his injury in the first week of August and was ultimately put in a hard cast with a cart before moving to a boot.
While he is set to miss Saturday's game at No. 4 Miami, Wilson's eventual return comes at a crucial time as Florida looks to turn its offensive woes around. Since it's 55-0 blowout of Long Island in Week 1, Florida's offense has scored only two touchdowns, had three touchdowns called back due to penalties and has six interceptions, five of which came last week against LSU.
The 6-foot-3, 213-pound freshman was expected to be a main contributor on the offense before his injury. The former five-star had already been an instant-impact player offensively throughout spring and fall camps, evidenced by a 195-yard and two-touchdown performance in the team's spring game.
“Yeah, he's a problem. He’s a problem. He’s exceptional. He'll be a major factor this year," Napier said on Aug. 27. "So we're excited about Dallas for sure.”
Wilson's veteran teammates anticipate an instant-impact freshman season from Wilson, too, once he returns.
“I think for anybody, they always want the highest expectation. You want to live up to it. He’s given us no doubt that he’s gonna be who he says he’s gonna be," fourth-year junior Hayden Hansen said in fall camp. "Every day he shows up day in, day out. I think the best part about his game, though, is he’s super humble, he’s humble enough to listen to feedback and go out there and use it and just go make plays. I’m really excited for him.”
Wilson is one of multiple injured players the program is currently without. Senior defensive tackle Caleb Banks and edge rusher LJ McCray will each be out long-term after undergoing surgeries for foot injuries, while running back Treyaun Webb continues to miss time after offseason hamstring surgery.
Florida's next public injury report will be released on Wednesday, Oct. 1 ahead of the team's matchup against Texas.