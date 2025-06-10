3-Star TE Commits to Florida After Visit
The Florida Gators have its seventh pledge in the 2026 recruiting class with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star tight end Kekua Aumua, who announced his commitment on Monday after his official visit in Gainesville.
The No. 32 tight end prospect in the 2026 cycle, Aumua was previously predicted to choose the Gators by On3's Blake Alderman and Corey Bender.
After leaving his official visit in Gainesville, Aumua told Florida Gators on SI that Florida was the front-runner in his recruitment and that he would likely choose the Gators but wasn't ready to make the decision public until he talked things over with his family.
He did, however, reveal why he chose the Gators.
"Their strength and conditioning program's next level. Their nutrition is next level. The way they take care of their athletes is next level," he said Sunday. "The thing taht stood out to me was the connection that coach (Billy) Napier built with us and the connection coach (Russ) Callaway kept building with us.
"(Callaway) started early, and he didn't slow down. A lot of these colleges, they'll show you love, and then they'll start slowing down. Coach Callaway was full speed ahead."
Aumua is Florida's first commit at the tight end position and seventh overall alongside four-star quarterback Will Griffin, three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, four-star safety Kaiden Hall, three-star lineman G'Nivre Carr, three-star lineman Chancellor Campbell and four-star receiver Justin Williams.
Aumua is also the Gators' third commitment in the last two days after Campbell and Williams both committed on Sunday after their visits.
