5-Star WR Chooses Alabama Over Gators
One of the nation's best receivers in the 2026 recruiting class has chosen Alabama over the Florida Gators.
Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell five-star receiver Cederian Morgan on Wednesday revealed his decision to commit to the Crimson Tide with Florida among his finalists, which also included Auburn, Colorado and Georgia.
Morgan (6-4, 210) is rated as the No. 2 receiver in the class by both Rivals and 247 Sports.
While Florida came up short, the Gators were long considered the No. 2 team in the running, and Morgan confirmed as much after his official visit in Gainesville over the summer.
"One or two. I really like Florida," he said. "... Just the people. I enjoy being here. Every time I come out, I have an even better time. But the people, man, I really felt if I come here, I'd be taken care of."
Still, Alabama had long been considered the leader, and Florida had begun to turn elsewhere at receiver. The Gators received commitments from four-star receivers Justin Williams out of Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz and Marquez Daniel out of Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington.
The Gators are also in strong contention for another pair of four-stars in Frisco (Tx.) Lonestar's Davian Groce and Saint Augustine (Fla.)'s Somourian Wingo. Wingo, who holds a prediction to choose Florida, named the Gators as one of his top schools after his visit.
"Overall, just where it's at. It's close to home, like an hour-and-a-half away. The people here, like I said many times, people, it's all real. The love is real," he said of Florida.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.