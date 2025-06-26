All Gators

BREAKING: 4-Star IOL Commits to Florida Gators

Desmond Green is the fifth offensive lineman to commit to the Florida Gators.

Cam Parker

Four-star guard Desmond Green is the 12th prospect to commit to the Florida Gators in the month of June.
Four-star guard Desmond Green is the 12th prospect to commit to the Florida Gators in the month of June. / Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida Gators have added its fifth commit on the offensive line with Saint Stephen (S.C.) Timberland four-star interior lineman Desmond Green committing on Thursday. Green chose Florida over Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Green (6-4, 330 pounds) is listed as the No. 7 overall interior lineman in the class, according to Rivals, and had already received predictions from On3's Steve Wiltfong, Blake Alderman and Corey Bender to choose the Gators.

Green is now the 14th commit of the Gators’ 2026 class and 12th to have committed to Florida in the month of June. He is also the fifth on the offensive line after four-star guard G’Nivre Carr, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell, three-star tackle Javarii Luckas and four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem committed earlier in the summer. 

The Gators may also not be done adding to its offensive line class with four-star tackle Claude Mpouma set to announce his decision on Sunday. Mpouma named Florida as his leader after leaving his official visit on June 15.

"I just feel comfortable over here," he said of Florida. "I feel like I'm home. That's probably a big thing for me."

Florida's growing 2026 recruiting class was ranked 17th overall in the country prior to Green's commitment, according to 247 Sports, and is expected to keep rising with the Gators either predicted or in a strong spot to land multiple high-ranking prospects in the coming weeks.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published |Modified
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting