BREAKING: 4-Star IOL Commits to Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have added its fifth commit on the offensive line with Saint Stephen (S.C.) Timberland four-star interior lineman Desmond Green committing on Thursday. Green chose Florida over Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Green (6-4, 330 pounds) is listed as the No. 7 overall interior lineman in the class, according to Rivals, and had already received predictions from On3's Steve Wiltfong, Blake Alderman and Corey Bender to choose the Gators.
Green is now the 14th commit of the Gators’ 2026 class and 12th to have committed to Florida in the month of June. He is also the fifth on the offensive line after four-star guard G’Nivre Carr, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell, three-star tackle Javarii Luckas and four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem committed earlier in the summer.
The Gators may also not be done adding to its offensive line class with four-star tackle Claude Mpouma set to announce his decision on Sunday. Mpouma named Florida as his leader after leaving his official visit on June 15.
"I just feel comfortable over here," he said of Florida. "I feel like I'm home. That's probably a big thing for me."
Florida's growing 2026 recruiting class was ranked 17th overall in the country prior to Green's commitment, according to 247 Sports, and is expected to keep rising with the Gators either predicted or in a strong spot to land multiple high-ranking prospects in the coming weeks.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.