Four-Star WR Joshua Moore Flips from Florida to Miami
West Broward (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Joshua Moore has flipped his commitment from the Florida Gators to the Miami Hurricanes, his agency announced via On3's Hayes Fawcett Tuesday evening. Moore previously committed to Florida in June.
In six games with West Broward, Moore (6-4, 210 pounds) has recorded 32 catches for 510 yards and five touchdowns. Gators Illustrated previously featured Moore on its Week 2, Week 3 and Week 4 recruiting roundups.
Prior to committing to Florida, a big lure for Moore was the prospect of playing with current freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, who is being groomed to take over the offense next season.
“Development, academic support and a quarterback. They [UF] got a general, quarterback. Everybody else doesn’t have a quarterback,” Moore said after his visit on June 2.
However, the Hurricanes have been a consistent force in his recruitment, especially after a midweek visit in September immediately after the Gators' season-opening 41-17 loss to Miami, which he was in attendance for and after which he said he was still "100% a Gator."
Moore consistently visited with Miami over the last few weeks but also remained a familiar face in Gainesville with his most-recent visit coming on Saturday in the Gators' 24-13 win over UCF.
Moore's flip leaves the Gators with two receiver commits in this cycle with four-star Vernell Brown III (Orlando, Fla.) and four-star Naeshaun Montgomery (West Palm Beach, Fla.). In what was previously borderline top-20 class, Florida's 2025 recruiting class has dropped to a borderline top-30 ranking, according to both On3 and 247 Sports.
Florida is now left with 12 total commits for this cycle.