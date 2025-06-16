Gators DL Target Announces Commitment Date
Already in the lead for Birmingham (Ala.) Parker four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, the Florida Gators now know when he'll announce his decision.
Cleveland, the No. 5 defensive line recruit in the country, will be committing on Saturday, June 21, he announced Monday. In his announcement, he also revealed that he will be cancelling his planned official visit Miami, which was scheduled to start on Friday.
As it stands, the Gators are the favorites after Cleveland named Florida his No. 1 team after his official visit the weekend of May 30. The Gators also hold a prediction from On3's Corey Bender to land Cleveland, who would be Florida's second defensive line commit of the class.
"I would definitely say Coach (Billy) Napier," Cleveland said on what makes Florida a contender. "Just seeing what he's building here, just as a team, also just like what he's building and getting the certain guys, like, off the field, you know, just with life outside of football, and just make him a better young man and person."
Cleveland is coming off visits to Georgia and Texas, which he described as "Great from the moment I stepped on campus," according to On3.
Still, the Gators appear to be the leaders, although the Longhorns may have an advantage after getting the last visit.
Should he choose Florida, Cleveland would join three-star Jamir Perez as the Gators' two defensive line commits. Florida exits the summer OV season with 12 total commits, 11 of whom joined the class this summer and five of whom committed between Friday and Monday.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.