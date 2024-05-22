Fox Sets 12 Friday Night College Football Matchups During 2024 Season
College football is going to look very different next year. It's not a stretch to say that the sport is set to undergo the biggest year-over-year logistical change any North American sport has ever undergone, in fact.
Need evidence of this? Take a look at Fox's Friday night football schedule for 2024.
On Wednesday afternoon, the network announced the 12 games it would air on Friday nights throughout the '24 season. Though each of the 12 games are intraconference matchups, just two are between sets of teams that were in the same conference before 2011 (though a third is possible in the Mountain West championship).
Here's a rundown of the matchups.
DATE
GAME
TIME (EASTERN)
Sept. 13
Arizona at Kansas State
8 p.m.
Sept. 20
Illinois at Nebraska
8 p.m.
Sept. 27
Washington at Rutgers
8 p.m.
Oct. 4
Michigan State at Oregon
9 p.m.
Oct. 11
Northwestern at Maryland
8 p.m.
Oct. 18
Oregon at Purdue
8 p.m.
Oct. 25
Rutgers at USC
11 p.m.
Nov. 8
Iowa at UCLA
9 p.m.
Nov. 15
UCLA at Washington
9 p.m.
Nov. 22
Purdue at Michigan State
8 p.m.
Nov. 29
Utah at UCF
8 p.m.
Dec. 6
Mountain West championship
8 p.m.
Fans of teams throughout the country should prepare to make some new friends—for instance, Big Ten foes Rutgers and USC have never met—and stay up late.
In the words of former ESPN announcer Mark Jackson: "What happened to the game I love?