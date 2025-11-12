3 takeaways as FSU Basketball falls just short on the road to #10 Florida Gators
Florida State had its first real test of the Luke Loucks era on Tuesday night, as the Seminoles hit the road against the reigning national champion Florida Gators. FSU went above 100 points in each of the first two games, but they were going against a much bigger Florida team that has dominated on the glass.
And Florida tried to impose that advantage down low, killing FSU on the glass. Both teams were doing everything they could to force the other team out of their normal offensive flow. FSU was throwing a lot of different defensive looks at UF, whether it be a full-court or half-court trap, a regular full-court press, dropping back in zone, or playing their usual man-to-man defense. That led to 11 first-half turnovers from UF, but FSU was also doubling the post a lot. Their objective? Force the Gators to shoot threes.
Early on, that worked, as UF went into halftime just 2/14 from three. Meanwhile, UF wanted to keep FSU from getting open looks from three. That worked for the first ten minutes, but not the second ten. FSU went into the half 5/15 from three, but they were getting open looks. Despite the Gators out-rebounding the 'Noles 28-15 with 9 offensive boards in the first 20 minutes, they had ZERO second chance points.
The defense was still working in the second half, but there were a few times where Florida missed a free throw and got an offensive rebound, which led to points. That, combined with the foul imbalance in the second half, got UF back into it. Lajae Jones picked up his fourth foul early in the second half, which not only limited his playing time, but even when he was put back out there, he was scared to pick up the final foul.
A 9-0 run by Florida put them up by 7 with about 9 minutes remaining. They built on that lead, getting a lead as large as 9. And then the offense just kept drying up for FSU; the three-point shot especially. They went four minutes with just one made bucket, which is hard to win a big game with.
However, Florida State made a LATE rally led by Robert McCray V. But with a chance to tie late at the line, McCray missed the second. And with another chance to tie, McCray missed the three from the corner with about 5 seconds remaining, and that would just about do it. Florida would go on to win 78-76.
Robert McCray V led the way with 29 points, but his 5 turnovers were really costly, as was his final missed free throw, one that will probably haunt him.
Florida State will have a week off before hosting Tennessee-Martin, where Leonard Hamilton played college basketball, next Tuesday.
Here are three takeaways from Tuesday's loss.
1. Florida State had a Perfect Defensive Gameplan
Luke Loucks and his staff put together a brilliant defensive gameplan. They were trapping and pressing with one singular purpose: force Florida into early threes. And it worked, especially early. Florida wasn't making threes, they weren't getting second-chance points, and they coughed the ball up a lot early.
2. Fouls Came Back to Bite FSU
The biggest concern for me this season has been Florida State's fouling. They're a handsy team, which leads to turnovers, but it also leads to fouls. And those fouls really cost the Seminoles in this game. Lajae Jones picked up his 4th foul early in the second half, and he wasn't as effective once he was back. Alex Steen fouled out with about 7 minutes remaining. But they also got a few fouls just trying to rebound.
3. Three-Point Shooting Disappeared in the Second Half
To win this game, FSU had to shoot the ball well from the perimeter. They were okay in the first half, going 5/15, but it disappeared in the second half, as they went 4/19 from behind the arc in the final 20 minutes, and 9/34 overall. If you had told me they were going to shoot that poorly, I would've thought they got blown out. But they lost by just two to the reigning national champions.
