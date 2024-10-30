Former FSU Basketball Guard Re-Enters Transfer Portal
The Virginia basketball program is in a state of upheaval after national championship-winning head coach Tony Bennett announced he would be stepping down immediately, just weeks before the start of the season. That sent the ACC into a frenzy and left the option for current Virginia players to enter the portal, though they won't be eligible to play elsewhere since the academic transfer windows are closed already.
One player taking advantage of that is former Florida State guard Jalen Warley, who left Tallahassee this offseason to join Virginia, specifically for Coach Bennett. Virginia was his second choice after FSU when he was coming out of high school, and he believed he would be a better fit in Charlottesville now. He'll instead redshirt this season and find a new team to play for next season.
Warley spent his first three years at Florida State and had his ups and downs. The former five-star prospect never developed an outside shot and averaged just 7.5 PPG last season, a career-high. Still, his defense and leadership were highly respected in the locker room, so it came as a surprise to many to see him enter the portal.
With the season starting next week for most teams, he may not commit to a program immediately. He can take his time and evaluate his options, while teams can also evaluate their future needs. Warley should generate interest in the transfer market given his recruiting pedigree and his defensive abilities.
