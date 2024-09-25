FSU Basketball's 2024-25 Schedule Released
With a little more than a month remaining before the 2024-25 season, Florida State knows its full schedule. They released their non-conference schedule a few weeks ago, highlighted by their ACC/SEC Challenge at LSU, but were missing some high-end matchups fans would want to see. At least fans can now see when the Seminoles will play Duke, North Carolina, and the other top teams in the ACC.
Starting with the non-conference schedule, Florida State's only games against Power conference opponents are against rival Florida in Tallahassee on November 15th and LSU in Baton Rouge on December 3rd. That game against LSU was just announced on Monday night to be a 9 p.m. tip-off on the SEC Network.
The first game of the season will be at home against Northern Kentucky, who went 18-15 last season in the Horizon League and returned two of their top three PPG scorers from last season.
Other than that, it's a fairly disappointing non-conference slate. LSU is their only true road game of the non-conference schedule, as the game against Western Carolina will be played in Asheville, NC, about 50 minutes from WCU's campus. The game against Rice could also be seen as an away game, with Rice being located in Houston, but the game will be held at the Rockets' arena and not on Rice's campus.
UMass was a good team under former South Carolina coach Frank Martin last season, and that could be a tough test for the 'Noles in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off in November. Tarleton State, Hofstra, and WCU were all good low-major teams last year but lost a lot of senior depth. FSU would like to get out of this non-conference slate with two losses or less, but they could slip up here and there.
Florida State will kick off their ACC schedule against Final Four participant NC State on December 7th in Raleigh. FSU has won two of the last three games played at NC State and could tie the all-time series with a win.
As far as the bigger opponents, Florida State will play Duke on March 1st in Cameron Indoor, North Carolina in Tallahassee on February 24th, and Virginia on the road on March 4th. Their games against rival Miami will be on January 8th in Coral Gables and on February 18th in Tallahassee.
The toughest stretch of the season will come at the end of the season, as the Seminoles play Clemson, Miami, Louisville (who I think will be good this year), UNC, Duke, and Virginia all in a row. That's brutal.
If this is Leonard Hamilton's final season, as he enters the last year of his contract, his final game in the Tucker Center will be on March 8th against SMU and his former assistant coach Andy Enfield. I don't expect any announcement to be made about Hamilton's future as a coach at FSU this season, and he's not the type to do a retirement tour. But if former players start flying in for that game, you'll know why.
Be on the lookout for season preview articles soon. ACC Media Day will be October 9th for the Seminoles and my goal is to start rolling them out throughout October.
