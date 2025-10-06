10 'notes to know' for FSU football's home game against the Pittsburgh Panthers
The Florida State Seminoles will host the Pittsburgh Panthers in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It'll be another nationally televised contest in Tallahassee.
FSU began the week by releasing game notes for the upcoming matchup. The Seminoles and Panthers haven't faced off since 2023, a game Florida State won on the road, 24-7.
The release include 10 'notes to know' ahead of Saturday.
Check them out below.
Notes To Know For FSU's Game Against Pittsburgh
- Florida State hosts Pitt on Saturday for the first time since 2020 and only the second time since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013. FSU is playing at home for the fifth time in its first six games of 2025.
- The Seminoles have topped 400 yards of total offense in each of their last four games, the program's longest since a five-game stretch in the middle of the 2023 season. Florida State gained 404 yards of offense vs. Miami, the most against the Hurricanes' defense this season.
- FSU boasts one of the nation's most explosive offenses. The Seminoles lead the country in plays of at least 40 yards (13), rank 2nd in 30-plus yard plays (21), 4th in 50-plus yard plays (7) and 7th in 60-plus yard plays (4). The Seminoles are one of 22 teams with an 80-yard play in 2025.
- Florida State leads the country in rushing plays of 10-plus yards (50) and ranks in the top 10 nationally in rushing plays of 20-plus yards (14, 3rd), 40-plus yards (4, 8th) and 50-plus yards (3, 6th). FSU also ranks in the top 10 in passing plays of 30-plus yards (15, 3rd), 40-plus yards (9, 3rd), 50-plus yards (4, 7th), 60-plus yards (3, 4th) and 80-plus yards (1, 1st).
- The Seminoles lead the ACC in rushing touchdowns (20, 2nd nationally), total offense (560.8, 3rd), rushing offense (295.4, 3rd), yards per completion (15.61, 4th), scoring offense (46.8, 5th), 3rd-down percentage (.552, 9th), fewest penalties per game (4.40, 15th) and 4th-down percentage (.733, 21st).
- FSU's 775 yards of total offense in its win vs. Kent State are the most in the nation this season and the most for any team since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina gained 778 yards in a 62-26 win at Miami. The Seminoles, who gained 729 yards of offense vs. East Texas A&M, became the first team with back-to-back 700-yard games since 2015. Florida State boasts two of the four 725-yard games in the nation in 2025 and the only ones from the ACC.
- In records dating back to 1995, FSU is the 18th team nationally and third from the ACC with multiple 725-yard games in the same season. The Seminoles are the first ACC team and one of three nationally with back-to-back games of at least 725 yards of offense, joining Baylor in 2015 and 2013.
- Florida State broke single-game school records with 498 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns and 27 rushing first downs in the win vs. Kent State. The rushing yards total was the most in a game against an FBS opponent since Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech in 2023, and the rushing first downs were the most since Air Force vs. Nevada in 2022. The rushing touchdowns were the most by an ACC team since Georgia Tech at Louisville in 2018.
- The Seminoles rolled up 729 yards of total offense vs. East Texas A&M and showcased incredible balance with 361 rushing yards and 368 passing yards. It was only the third time in program history, and first time since 1995, FSU recorded at least 350 rushing yards and at least 350 passing yards in the same game.
- Florida State is the only team in the country that has not allowed a kickoff return in 2025. The Seminoles have produced 36 touchbacks on 36 official kickoffs and also have three onside kick attempts with no returns.
