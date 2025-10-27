11 'notes to know' for FSU football's home game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Information you need to know about FSU's meeting with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles continue the 2025 regular season against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday night.
FSU began the week by releasing game notes for the upcoming conference game. The Seminoles and Demon Deacons haven't met on the football field in two years.
READ MORE: FSU football's Mike Norvell shares latest on QB Tommy Castellanos after injury scare
The release include 11 'notes to know' ahead of Saturday night.
Check them out below.
Notes To Know For FSU's Game Against Wake Forest
- Florida State returns to action after its second open date of the season. Saturday night's game will be FSU's annual Seminole Heritage game and the university's Homecoming. Florida State celebrates its long-standing relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida by featuring turquoise - the color that represents harmony, friendship and fellowship throughout Native American communities - in many different ways during the game.
- FSU is 62-12-1 (.833) in Homecoming games and has won 11 consecutive Homecoming contests. Florida State is 2-0 in Seminole Heritage games after debuting the special recognition game with a 38-20 win over No. 16 Duke in 2023.
- Mike Norvell is 25-8 (.758) in November as a head coach, including 12-5 (.706) at home.
- The Seminoles have topped 400 yards of total offense in each of their last six games, the program's longest streak since a nine-game stretch between the 2022-23 seasons. Florida State gained 444 yards at Stanford after reaching 415 yards vs. Pitt, 404 yards vs. Miami, 514 yards at Virginia, 775 yards vs. Kent State and 729 yards vs. East Texas A&M. The Seminoles' total yards are the most allowed this season by Miami, Virginia, Kent State and East Texas A&M.
- FSU boasts one of the nation's most explosive offenses. The Seminoles lead the country in plays of at least 40 yards (16), rank 2nd in 30-plus yard plays (29) and 5th in 50-plus yard plays (9). The Seminoles are one of 32 teams with an 80-yard play in 2025 and rank 9th nationally with an average of 39.7 points per game.
- Florida State ranks 6th in the country in rushing plays of 10-plus yards (57) and also in the top 25 in rushes of 20-plus yards (16, 19th), 30-plus yards (7, 25th) and 50-plus yards (3, 17th). FSU ranks in the top 10 in passing plays of 30-plus yards (22, 2nd), 40-plus yards (12, 2nd), 50-plus yards (6, 5th), 60-plus yards (3, 10th) and 80-plus yards (1, 3rd).
- The Seminoles rank 1st in the ACC in total offense (523.3, 2nd nationally), yards per completion (15.82, 3rd), yards per pass (9.70, 4th), rushing offense (254.3, 6th) and 3rd-down percentage (.520, 10th). Tommy Castelannos leads the ACC in yards per completion (16.07, 1st) and yards per pass (9.68, 3rd), and Micahi Danzy leads the conference in yards per reception (22.95, 2nd).
- Combining 3rd- and 4th-down conversions, FSU's conversion efficiency rate of 64.3 percent (63 total conversions on 98 3rd-downs) is 1st in the ACC and 4th nationally.
- FSU's 775 yards of total offense in its win vs. Kent State are the most in the nation this season and the most for any team since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina gained 778 yards in a 62-26 win at Miami. The Seminoles, who gained 729 yards of offense vs. East Texas A&M, became the first team with back-to-back 700-yard games since 2015. Florida State boasts two of the six 725-yard games in the nation in 2025 and the only ones from the ACC.
- In records dating back to 1995, FSU is the 18th team nationally and third from the ACC with multiple 725-yard games in the same season. The Seminoles are the first ACC team and one of three nationally with back-to-back games of at least 725 yards of offense, joining Baylor in 2015 and 2013.
- Florida State broke single-game school records with 498 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns and 27 rushing first downs in the win vs. Kent State. The rushing yards total was the most in a game against an FBS opponent since Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech in 2023, and the rushing first downs were the most since Air Force vs. Nevada in 2022. The rushing touchdowns were the most by an ACC team since Georgia Tech at Louisville in 2018.
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
READ MORE: Kickoff time, TV channel announced for FSU football vs. Wake Forest
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
Published