Mike Norvell insists FSU football hasn't stopped believing despite struggles

The Florida State Seminoles are in a tough spot.
Losers of four straight, the Seminoles have fallen from a top-10 ranking to the bottom of the ACC in a hurry. The consistent struggles over the last two years mean there isn't much patience from a restless fan base.
Over the last few days, the pressure has increased on head coach Mike Norvell, as there are more calls for him to be fired. Florida State is standing behind Norvell, something that has only put more gasoline on the flames.
With the way last year went and the direction 2025 is trending, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Seminoles crumbled in the face of adversity once again. Norvell doesn't see it that way.
Florida State Continues To Fight, Believe Despite Negative Results
Florida State was defeated by Stanford over the weekend, falling 20-13 on the West Coast. The game appeared to showcase the first signs of players beginning to let go of the rope.
The Seminoles were whistled for a season-high 13 penalties, most of them mental errors. At one point, redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph jumped offsides on a field goal attempt, resulting in a Stanford drive staying alive. A few plays later, Joseph gave up the first touchdown of the evening.
That led to a fiery moment between Joseph and Norvell on the sideline. The two had to be separated by players and coaches.
Regardless, Norvell doesn't believe the debacle against the Cardinal was due to effort.
"I watched our guys. I didn't think it was any effort issue. I thought the guys played, pushed, and competed to try to win," Norvell said on Wednesday. "There was just different dynamics. They did some things that were a little bit different, and we've got to be able to trust our rules, our techniques, and it's in every phase."
Confidence, or lack thereof, is also something to consider. Florida State hasn't looked the same over the last few weeks, especially on defense. There are breakdowns at all three levels, along with hesitancy.
On the other side, quarterback Tommy Castellanos been't been as dynamic with his legs, and there are times when he second-guesses with his arm. That may simply be due to the fact that he's not fully healthy.
The belief hasn't changed but the weight of expectations is real.
"They do [believe]. I don't have any doubt that they have confidence. I do believe that there's times, and I think you see it across college football, with expectation of all things," Norvell said. "When you come to Florida State, you are coming to expectation, and you embrace it, you celebrate it, you have gratitude for it."
The Seminoles showcased their ceiling in the season-opener against Alabama, which hasn't lost a game since. In the wake of adversity, different issues have shown up that weren't necessarily problems in the first three games.
"Even starting this season, you beat Alabama and [it] shows the talent, the ability, and the potential that's there," Norvell said. "You win a couple games, and all of the sudden you face a disappointing result against a good team. Where do you go from that? Some different elements show up where it's lack of execution, a turnover, or things that can affect the final outcome of it."
As the losses have piled up, Florida State has made more mistakes. Turnovers, missed tackles, players out of position, failing to finish when the Seminoles are in the right spot. The list goes on.
That has led to hesitation, something that the Seminoles can't allow to shake them.
"There were moments a couple games ago where I saw that. I saw a little bit of hesitation where guys are in position to make a play and they just [don't]. That's what you have to avoid," Norvell said. "You look across college football and there's plenty of talented teams with good coaches that had disappointing results that nobody could expect was going to happen. You have to work through that."
The momentum obviously isn't on Florida State's side. It can't help that the team is sitting on the result of the last four weeks since they won't take the field again until November.
Norvell wants the Seminoles to dial in on the work. Getting the team back to enjoying the game and playing less stiff could help Florida State rebound in its final five outings.
"I'd say now more than ever, once that flow of momentum, I tell our team all the time, momentum will affect the teams that allow it too," Norvell said. "We've got to have that internal mindset, strength, ultimate belief that regardless of what happens throughout the course of the game or even in a couple weeks, you just stay true to who you are and go get better."
"The results will take care of themselves. When I watch these guys, I watch them train, and even throughout this week, I see the belief. You've got to bring that," Norvell added. "You've got to have the fun, the joy of who you get to compete with, what you get to do. I definitely think this team still has that, and I know the staff does."
Florida State returns to action against Wake Forest on Saturday, November 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
