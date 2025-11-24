16 notes to remember from FSU football's 21-11 loss to NC State
Notes on performances, historical info, and career stats for the Seminoles.
The Florida State Seminoles lost for the sixth time in eight games on Friday. FSU ended its conference slate with a 21-11 defeat to the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
In the first half, the Wolfpack limited the Seminoles to three points. Florida State scored its second-fewest points in a game this season.
Here are 16 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
Stats To Remember From FSU's Loss To NC State
- Junior wide receiver Duce Robinson led Florida State with four catches for 74 yards and a 9-yard touchdown, his sixth of the season. Robinson's final catch of the night, for 25 yards, pushed him over 1,000 for the season, the 14th Seminole to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season and the first since 2019.
- Robinson will enter the regular season finale at Florida with 1,021 receiving yards, 10th in a season at Florida State.
- Florida State did not allow a sack for the second consecutive game. The last time FSU did not allow a sack in back-to-back games was in the final two games of 2017, against ULM and Southern Miss.
- The last time FSU held consecutive ACC opponents without a sack was 2004 against Duke and NC State.
- FSU has not allow a sack three times in 2025, its most in a season since 2022 (3).
- Quarterback Tommy Castellanos accounted for 279 total yards (203 passing, 76 rushing). He surpassed 8,000 career total yards and 1,900 career rushing yards in the game.
- True freshman defensive lineman Mandrell Desir made his first career start. FSU has started five true freshmen in 2025, and 16 Seminoles have made their first career start.
- Desir tied a career high with five tackles and 1.0 sack, his fourth consecutive game with a sack. His 6.0 sacks on the season are the third-most all-time for an FSU freshman, behind College Football Hall of Famer Ron Simmons (12.0 in 1977) and current New York Giant Brian Burns (9.5 in 2016).
- Desir leads FSU with 6.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss.
- Linebacker Stefon Thompson made his third start of the season and led FSU with nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. His 1.5 sacks and tackles for loss were both season-highs.
- Senior Darrell Jackson Jr. tied a career high with seven tackles, a total he first had in 2022. Freshmen Darryll Desir (7) and Shamar Arnoux (6) also set their career highs for tackles, as did sophomore Edwin Joseph (6).
- Defensive end Deante McCray had a 10-yard sack in the fourth quarter, his second of the season.
- Tight end Randy Pittman Jr. had a 14-yard run to become the 13th Seminole with a run of at least 10 yards this season. His 14-yard run was a career-long.
- Kicker Jake Weinberg connected on a 46-yard field goal, tying his career long from the Clemson game earlier this month.
- Punter Mac Chiumento has a 50-yard punt in four consecutive games that he has punted. FSU did not punt last week against Virginia Tech.
- Wide receiver Jayvan Boggs caught a 2-point conversion after Robinson's touchdown, the first 2-point conversion of Boggs' career. FSU improved to 3-for-3 on 2-point conversions in 2025.
*Notes courtesy of FSU athletics
