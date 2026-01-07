All-conference linebacker planning visit to FSU football

Florida State's linebacker room has seen multiple players move on this offseason.

Elijah Herring and Stefon Thompson exhausted their eligibility following the 2025 season, while Omar Graham Jr. and Justin Cryer have announced intentions to enter the transfer portal. It's worth noting that Graham Jr. does not officially appear in the database at this time.

Regardless, the unit did not meet its expectations last season. Florida State's linebackers were far too inconsistent, especially against the pass.

That has the Seminoles looking for ways to upgrade the room through the portal.

Former Pitt Star LB Rasheem Biles Visiting FSU

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) reacts after scoring a pick-six touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Pittsburgh junior linebacker transfer Rasheem Biles is setting up a visit to Florida State. Biles recently took a trip to Colorado as he explores his options.

Biles is regarded as the No. 1 linebacker in the portal according to On3. He's been named to the All-ACC team in consecutive years, earning second-team honors in 2025.

This past season, Biles appeared in ten games and made nine starts, totaling a career-high 101 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four pass deflections, two interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns.

Coveted Pitt linebacker transfer Rasheem Biles visited Colorado and is now set to visit Florida State, sources tell me an @chris_hummer.



Was an All-ACC selection this season. He led the ACC with 17 tackles for loss. Also finished with 101 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two pick-sixes. pic.twitter.com/61suK9HJpW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

In 2024, appeared in 12 games, starting nine. Biles recorded 82 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, nine pass deflections, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Biles tied the Pittsburgh program record for blocked punts in a single season as a true freshman.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker will have one season of eligibility remaining. He would instantly start for the Seminoles with Blake Nichelson, Caleb LaVallee, and incoming true freshman Izayia Williams expected to be in the rotation.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

