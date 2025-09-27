20 notes to remember from FSU football's 46-38 loss to Virginia
Florida State suffered its first defeat of the 2025 season on Friday night, falling 46-38 in double overtime to the Virginia Cavaliers. The Seminoles recorded over 500 yards of offense for the third straight game and outgained the Cavaliers by 74 yards.
A poor effort on defense doomed FSU. Coming into the game, the Seminoles had only allowed 30 total points across 12 quarters. Virginia put up 35 points in regulation and tacked on another 11 over the two overtime periods.
Here are 20 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
Stats To Remember From FSU's Loss to Virginia
- Virginia beat No. 8 Florida State, 46-38 in double overtime Friday night at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. FSU is now 5-5 all-time in overtime games.
- After trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, FSU scored 21 consecutive points to take the lead. FSU has scored 21+ consecutive points in all four games this season: +24 vs. Alabama, +70 vs. East Texas A&M, +45 vs. Kent State and +21 at Virginia.
- Tight end Randy Pittman Jr. had three touchdowns vs. Virginia - one rushing, one passing and one receiving. Pittman is the third player in FSU history - joining Jordan Travis in 2022 vs. Syracuse and Red Parish in 1949 vs. Millsaps - with at least one rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in a game.
- Pittman's rushing touchdown was his first career carry. His touchdown pass to Duce Robinson was his first career pass. His TD reception was the third of his career and first at Florida State.
- Quarterback Tommy Castellanos completed 18 of 32 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown. He led FSU with 78 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, his 8th career game with at least 75 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
- Castellanos surpassed 4,500 career passing yards.
- Florida State's three defensive interceptions were FSU's most in a game since picking off Florida three times in 2021.
- FSU's final interception came late in regulation and FSU took a knee to force overtime. FSU scored 14 points on its first two interceptions against Virginia and have scored on five of six takeaways this season.
- Earl Little Jr. had a career-high 13 tackles, while Ja'Bril Rawls had 11 tackles, 1.0 for loss, and one interception. The last time FSU had two players with 10+ tackles in a game was vs. Florida in 2022.
- Edwin Joseph had his second career interception and first of 2025. His 16-yard return was the longest of his career.
- Linebacker Elijah Herring also had an interception, the third of his career and first with Florida State.
- Running back Gavin Sawchuk had 74 rushing yards and his team-high seventh touchdown of the season. Sawchuk entered the weekend leading the ACC with six touchdowns.
- Ashlynd Barker had 2.0 sacks for a loss of 10 yards. He entered the game with 1.0 career sack. As a team, Virginia had been sacked just once in 2025, and starting quarterback Chandler Morris had not been sacked.
- Duce Robinson led FSU with nine receptions for 147 yards, his second-career 100-yard receiving game. For the first time since 2018, FSU has had a 100-yard receiver in three consecutive games (Robinson, 173 vs. ETAMU; Micahi Danzy, 112 vs. Kent State).
- Robinson's 47-yard catch in the second quarter set up an FSU touchdown and was FSU's 13th 40-yard play of the season, most in the country.
- Caziah Holmes had back-to-back 16-yard runs in the first quarter, his two longest runs of the season. He entered Friday with five carries for nine yards and one touchdown on the season.
- Mac Chiumento punted on FSU's first drive, FSU's only punt of the game. The Seminoles had not punted in either of the previous two games.
- Ousmane Kromah's 23-yard run in the third quarter was the longest of his career. He finished with a career-high 63 yards on 12 carries.
- Sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy made his first career start. He is the 10th Nole to make his first career start this season, the fourth on offense and third wide receiver. His 44 receiving yards were a career high.
- FSU connected on all five point-after tries. The Noles have made 143 straight PATs dating back to 2022.
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
