28 notes to remember from FSU football's 42-7 victory over Wake Forest
The Florida State Seminoles ended their four-game losing streak in spectacular fashion, taking Wake Forest to the woodshed in a 42-7 beating. Over the final three quarters, the Seminoles scored at will against one of the top defenses in the ACC, holding the Demon Deacons to a season-low seven points in the process.
Florida State unloaded some serious frustration in its first conference victory in over a year.
Here are 28 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
Stats To Remember From FSU's Win Against Wake Forest
- Florida State improved to 3-0 all-time during Seminole Heritage games and 63-12-1 on Homecoming with a 42-7 win over Wake Forest Saturday. FSU has won 12 consecutive Homecoming games.
- FSU now leads the all-time series with Wake Forest, 32-9-1, including 21-4-1 at home.
- Head coach Mike Norvell improved to 26-8 as a head coach in November.
- Norvell is now 21-2 at Florida State when allowing fewer than 20 points.
- FSU tallied 421 yards and averaged 7.39 yards per play. FSU has over 400 yards in seven consecutive games, the 2nd-longest active streak in the ACC and FSU's longest streak since 2022-23 (nine games).
- Wake Forest entered Saturday 1st in the ACC in pass yards allowed (179.9; FSU threw for 271), 2nd in the ACC in points allowed (18.9; FSU scored 42) and 3rd in the ACC in total defense (311.4; FSU had 421 yards).
- Florida State scored five rushing touchdowns against Wake Forest - a 6-yard run from Tommy Castellanos, an 11-yard run from Samuel Singleton Jr., two 1-yard runs from Gavin Sawchuk and a 7-yard run from Randy Pittman Jr. FSU's five rushing TD are its most in an ACC game since scoring a school-record six vs. Duke in 2020.
- Sawchuk leads FSU with eight rushing touchdowns. Castellanos is second with six and Singleton is third with four rushing scores. Pittman has two rushes for two touchdowns this season.
- Wide receiver Duce Robinson caught five passes for 148 yards, his third 140-yard receiving game of the year. His three 140-yard receiving games are tied for the most in the country.
- The last Seminole with three 140-yard receiving games in a season was Snoop Minnis (2000).
- FSU has had a 100-yard receiver in three consecutive games and six times in 2025.
- Robinson caught passes of 65, 39 and 29 yards. He entered Saturday 6th in the country with seven 30-yard receptions.
- Castellanos was 12-of-16 passing for 271 yards and one touchdown. He has not thrown an interception in three consecutive starts for the first time in his career. Castellanos' rushing TD was the 21st of his career.
- Castellanos averaged 22.6 yards per completion against the Demon Deacons. He began Saturday 1st in the country with 16.07 yards per completion.
- Micahi Danzy caught a 66-yard pass, the longest play of his career and FSU's second-longest of the season. Prior to Saturday's catches by Danzy and Robinson, Wake Forest had not allowed a 50-yard play in 2025.
- Running back Samuel Singleton Jr. made his first career start. He led FSU with a career high 91 rushing yards and scored an 11-yard touchdown to give FSU a two-score lead before halftime. Earlier that drive, Singleton broke off a 27-yard run, his fourth 20-yard run of the season.
- Leading 14-0 in the third quarter, Ja'Bril Rawls recovered a Wake Forest fumble, FSU's first fumble recovery of the season.
- Defensive backs Earl Little Jr., Edwin Joseph and Jerry Wilson forced fumbles against Wake Forest. FSU entered the game with two forced fumbles on the season.
- The last time FSU had three forced fumbles in a game was at Pitt in 2023.
- Little's forced fumble was his second of the season. Joseph and Wilson's were the first of their career.
- Little led FSU with seven tackles, a forced fumble and his team-high fourth interception of the season. His four interceptions are the most for a Seminole since Jammie Robinson also had four in 2021.
- Florida State scored after Rawls' and Little's takeaways and has scored after 9 of 11 takeaways in 2025, including seven touchdowns.
- True freshman Mandrell Desir sacked Wake Forest QB Robby Ashford on the final play of the first half. He leads FSU with 3.0 sacks in 2025, the most for an FSU true freshman since Joshua Kaindoh had 4.0 sacks in 2017.
- FSU has not allowed a rushing touchdown in five of six home games, its most home games not allowed a rushing score since 2014 (also five).
- Mac Chiumento punted just twice, for 52 and 55 yards. The 55-yarder was the second-longest of his career.
- Kicker Jake Weinberg was 6-for-6 on extra points. FSU has made 154 straight point-after tries, dating to Sept. 24, 2022.
- Defensive end Jaden Jones and Singleton made their first career starts. Florida State has now had 15 players make their first career start in 2025. Jones had a 1-yard tackle for loss in the third quarter, the first TFL of his career.
- L A Jessie Harrold made his first career appearance for Florida State. He is the 99th different player to play for the Seminoles in 2025.
